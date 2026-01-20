Elovate Signs Turn-Key Automated Speed Enforcement Contract with Virginia State Police to Protect Workers and Motorists in Highway Work Zones

Elovate, a Modaxo company, was selected via Virginia's RFP process and to support VSP's mission of reducing speed-related incidents in high-risk work zones.

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / Elovate is proud to announce that it has been awarded a new contract with the Virginia State Police (VSP) to deploy and manage a comprehensive, turnkey Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) program in highway work zones across Virginia. The contract begins with an initial Proof of Concept (POC) period of six to nine months, followed by a five-year base contract with the option of five additional one-year extensions, subject to mutual agreement.

During the POC phase, the program will be deployed in up to five work zone locations across the state.

With VSP's oversight, Elovate will manage the process, including equipment provisioning and maintenance, violation review, citation, and correspondence management. VSP will validate all citations generated by the photo speed-monitoring devices. All fees collected for ASE summonses issued by VSP under current law will revert to the Virginia Literary Fund, which provides low-interest loans for school construction, supports Virginia Public School Authority technology, and provides grant funding for school security equipment, among other things.

Elovate, a Modaxo company, was selected via Virginia's RFP process and to support VSP's mission of reducing speed-related incidents in high-risk work zones.

Why this matters in Virginia

Speeding in work zones in Virginia remains a serious threat to worker and motorist safety. In 2024 there were 1,143 speeding-related crashes in work zones - including seven fatalities - and speeding contributes to 31% of crashes and 42% of fatalities/serious injuries in Virginia work zones.

Under Virginia law (Va. Code §46.2?882.1), photo speed-monitoring devices may be operated in highway work zones (and school crossing zones) when workers are present. The law further requires signage notifying motorists that photo enforcement is in use.

ASE has been designated a "Proven Safety Countermeasure" by the Federal Highway Administration. Localities across Virginia are now including ASE as part of their safety toolkit. For example:

In the City of Richmond, since the launch of a school-zone camera pilot in November 2023, over 14,000 citations have been issued around two schools alone.

The City of Richmond has since approved expansion to additional school zones and integration of the enforcement tool into its Vision Zero strategy.

In Prince William County, data from an ASE pilot program show a decrease of 3 to 6 mph in the 85th percentile speed in active school zones with photo enforcement - a statistically significant driver-behavior change.

These examples help illustrate the readiness of Virginia agencies to deploy ASE technologies, and the measurable benefits in driver behavior and safety.

Looking Ahead

During the initial POC period, Elovate will monitor performance, document speed reduction and compliance improvements, coordinate closely with VSP and partner agencies, and prepare for scaling to the long-term contract. As the program expands, Elovate and VSP anticipate significant improvements in work zone safety outcomes: fewer speed related crashes, fewer near misses, and safer conditions for road workers and motorists alike.

"Highway work zones are some of the most dangerous environments for both road workers and drivers," said Lieutenant Colonel Todd M. Taylor, Virginia State Police Bureau of Field Operations Director. "We look forward to working closely with our partners to make work zones across the Commonwealth safer for everyone."

Scott Winks, Modaxo Group Leader and Elovate General Manager, added, "We've seen meaningful success and measurable safety improvements through our existing automated enforcement programs in Virginia communities like Fairfax, Prince William County, and Richmond. Our new partnership with the Virginia State Police marks the next step in that journey. We're proud to help expand these efforts statewide and support safer roads for all Virginians."

About Elovate

Elovate provides advanced automated traffic enforcement solutions designed to improve road safety and community well-being. With a focus on innovation and transparency, Elovate's technologies support municipalities in enforcing traffic laws effectively and equitably.

