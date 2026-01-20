IXOPAY Launches New TokenEx Packages, Setting the Standard for Token-First Payments in the Era of Agentic Commerce

New TokenEx packages give merchants a faster, clearer path to secure and independent payments. In parallel, IXOPAY expands its global payments capabilities with new support for Brazil's PIX instant payment system.

LEHI, UTAH / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / IXOPAY , the enterprise-grade global payment infrastructure platform built for the era of agentic commerce, today announced the launch of three new TokenEx tokenization packages designed to help merchants secure payment data, reduce complexity, and maintain independence across processors, markets, and payment methods.

As payments ecosystems become increasingly fragmented, many businesses remain constrained by processor-owned tokens, rigid integrations, and infrastructure that is costly to change. IXOPAY's new TokenEx packages establish tokenization as the foundation for modern payments, giving merchants a standardized, future-ready way to protect data, retain control, and scale without re-architecting their payments stack.

"Tokenization has evolved from a security feature into a strategic foundation," said Suzanne Rudnitzki, Interim CEO of IXOPAY. "With these new TokenEx packages, we're giving merchants clarity and confidence from day one, so they can move faster today and be ready for a future where intelligent, autonomous systems increasingly participate in commerce."

A Token-First Approach That Removes Complexity

Historically, merchants have had to assemble tokenization capabilities piece by piece, selecting tools, building integrations, and hoping their choices wouldn't limit them later. IXOPAY's new TokenEx packages remove that guesswork.

Rather than stitching together components over time, merchants can adopt pre-configured, purpose-built packages aligned to their payments strategy. The result is faster time to value, reduced operational overhead, and built-in flexibility as business needs evolve.

"Too often, businesses are handed a box of parts and told to build their own solution," said Peter Papaioannou, Chief Product Officer at IXOPAY. "These packages are more like a ready-made kit with everything measured, assembled, and optimized from the start. Whether a merchant is establishing a secure foundation, scaling across processors, or expanding payment acceptance, we're helping them move quickly without locking themselves in."

Three New TokenEx Packages:

TokenEx Core

A token-first foundation for secure, independent payments.

Combines Network Tokens, for optimized recurring and card-on-file payments, with Universal Tokens that provide portability and flexibility across processors and endpoints

Prevents processor lock-in and reduces PCI scope by keeping payment data portable and storing token values instead of sensitive card data

Establishes a future-ready payments foundation that supports growth, flexibility, and long-term optionality

TokenEx Connect

Built to scale across processors, markets, and regions.

Includes everything in Core, plus pre-built integrations to 20+ payment service providers for faster multi-processor strategies

Enables rapid expansion and provider changes without re-vaulting data or rebuilding integrations, reducing operational complexity

Delivers faster time to value while maintaining full data ownership, PCI compliance, and long-term flexibility

Alternative Payments

Expand acceptance beyond cards, without added complexity.

Provides out-of-the-box access to popular alternative and local payment methods, including PayPal, Venmo, Skrill, Klarna, and other Buy Now, Pay Later options

Improves conversion and customer experience by supporting preferred ways to pay across key markets

Increases payment resilience and flexibility by diversifying acceptance beyond cards

Expanding Global Payment Capabilities with PIX in Brazil

In addition to the new TokenEx packages, IXOPAY also announced support for Brazil's PIX instant payment system through its partnership with dLocal, expanding its global payment connectivity.

Since launching in 2020, PIX has become one of the world's most widely adopted real-time payment rails, used by over 90% of Brazil's adult population and processing billions of transactions each month. By enabling PIX through its vendor-agnostic infrastructure, IXOPAY allows merchants to enter or expand in Brazil without building local integrations, accelerating market entry while supporting preferred local payment methods at scale.

Built for Agentic Commerce and the Future of Payments

Together, IXOPAY's token-first packages and expanding global payment connectivity reflect a broader strategy to prepare businesses for the next generation of commerce.

IXOPAY's enterprise-grade platform connects more than 200 PSPs and 300+ payment methods, enabling merchants to adapt as payment preferences and technologies evolve. By combining advanced tokenization, global connectivity, and AI-driven intelligence, IXOPAY helps merchants optimize performance today while preparing for a future where payments are increasingly automated, adaptive, and intent-driven.

