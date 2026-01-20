Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.01.2026
20.01.2026 06:06 Uhr
PioCreat 3D: PioCreat Brings Chairside Dental 3D Printing Solutions to AEEDC Dubai 2026

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PioCreat is exhibiting at AEEDC Dubai 2026, the world's leading dental conference and exhibition, currently taking place from January 19-21, 2026, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The exhibition marks PioCreat's first appearance in Dubai, as the company introduces its chairside dental 3D printing solutions to the Middle East market. Attendees can visit PioCreat at Booth SAA16 in Trade Centre 2 for live demonstrations and on-site consultations.

PioCreat's booth

AEEDC Dubai is widely recognized as a global hub for dental professionals, manufacturers, and technology innovators. PioCreat's participation in this prestigious event marks an important milestone in its global expansion and growing focus on digital dentistry.

Key Product Highlights

During the exhibition, PioCreat is showcasing a comprehensive portfolio of dental 3D printing products.

PioNext Mini (Ultra on the right)

The PioNext Mini features a portable, all-in-one design that integrates printing and curing in an ultra-compact, suitcase-style body (200×170×241 mm), enabling true chairside production in space-limited clinics. With dual resin vats, the ACF Fast Vat supports 10-minute ceramic crown fabrication, while the HDF Clear Vat delivers high-transparency, polish-free results. Dual-wavelength support (385 nm / 405 nm) with intelligent switching ensures broad resin compatibility, while its high speed, precision, and ultra-high resolution deliver detailed, aesthetic results.

Alongside the Mini, PioCreat is introducing the PioNext Ultra, a newly upgraded printer that enhances stability and overall output consistency for batch printing applications. The company is also displaying other products, including Sky 2025, DJ68, and UV02, offering a comprehensive view of PioCreat's dental 3D printing system-from printing to post-curing.

Immersive Booth Experience

The PioCreat booth features interactive displays and hands-on product demonstrations. Visitors can examine the print quality of finished dental parts and engage in detailed consultations with application specialists about clinical workflows, material selection, and practice integration.

Future Vision

Looking ahead, PioCreat aims to strengthen partnerships in global markets by delivering reliable, user-oriented digital dentistry solutions, reaffirming its commitment to empowering dental professionals with efficient and accessible 3D printing technology.

About PioCreat 3D

Founded in 2015, PioCreat 3D specializes in the development of professional dental 3D printing systems. We provide integrated hardware, software, and material solutions to empower dental clinics and laboratories with efficient, precise, and accessible digital workflow.

For more information about PioCreat, please visit our official website or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and LinkedIn.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2864998/PioCreat_s_booth.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2864999/PioNext_Mini__Ultra_on_the_right.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2625023/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/piocreat-brings-chairside-dental-3d-printing-solutions-to-aeedc-dubai-2026-302665044.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
