Veritas Network Holdings: PeanutButterJelly Launches Commerce-Driven Marketplace With Commissions Allocated to Scholarships Through 2028

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / PeanutButterJelly (PJELLY), a community-driven digital initiative, today announced the launch of a commerce-driven marketplace designed to support scholarship funding through a structured commission allocation model.

The newly launched marketplace enables users to access third-party products and services through standard affiliate links. Commissions generated through marketplace activity are allocated to scholarship funding in accordance with the project's publicly stated allocation policy, which applies through 2028. The marketplace is designed to scale without incremental operating costs, allowing scholarship funding to grow proportionally with platform usage. The marketplace is now live and accessible worldwide, launching with initial categories that include consumer goods, technology, books, and academic supplies.

Operational Independence

The marketplace operates as a curated portal, allowing students to access a diverse ecosystem of technology, academic resources, and lifestyle essentials. While the marketplace facilitates access to these globally recognized brands, it operates independently of the broader ecosystem and does not involve formal endorsements or joint ventures with the featured third-party retailers.

Participation in the marketplace is optional, and no purchase is required to engage with other aspects of the platform. In addition to commerce-based funding, the platform also supports peer-to-peer (P2P) scholarship contributions, allowing community members to direct funds toward individual students or scholarship initiatives.

Supporting Education Access

Allocated scholarship funds may be used by eligible students toward educational materials, including books, through third-party retailers accessible via the platform's affiliate marketplace.

"This launch reflects a deliberate effort to align platform activity with a defined social objective," said a project representative. "By allocating marketplace commissions to scholarship funding and supporting optional peer-to-peer contributions, we are formalizing multiple pathways to support education through the platform."

The project expects to share additional updates related to scholarship eligibility, allocation processes, and future platform developments in subsequent announcements.

About PeanutButterJelly (PJELLY)

PeanutButterJelly (PJELLY) is a community-driven digital initiative focused on exploring platform features aligned with social impact objectives, including efforts related to education access and hunger relief. The project is independently operated and is not affiliated with or endorsed by third-party brands referenced through standard affiliate programs. PeanutButterJelly is a brand and trademark of Veritas Network Holdings.

