Antin Infrastructure Partners (Paris:ANTIN), a leading infrastructure investor, today announces a series of changes in its senior leadership team that aims to enhance and streamline decision-making across the company's strategies and geographies.

The changes include:

The appointment of Stéphane Ifker and Angelika Schöchlin to the newly-created role of co-Chief Investment Officers

The nomination of Ryan Shockley and Guillaume Friedel as co-heads of Antin's New York office

The designation of Anand Jagannathan as head of Antin's NextGen strategy

The appointment to Antin's Investment Committee of Simon Söder, Ryan Shockley and Guillaume Friedel

Alain Rauscher, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, said: "The appointments we are announcing today aim to ensure efficient decision-making across the firm. Stéphane Ifker and Angelika Schöchlin have long played a key role at Antin, and their appointment as co-Chief Investment Officer is both a formalization of their positions and a recognition of their outstanding contribution, leadership and strategic insight and of the value they deliver.

We're also delighted to welcome Ryan Shockley and Guillaume Friedel as co-heads of our New York office. Their expertise and experience are strong assets as we continue to develop our franchise. We'd like to thank Kevin Genieser for his strong contribution to Antin over the past several years and for his leadership of the New York office. He has built a team that is now recognized as a key player in the infrastructure space and is well positioned to continue seizing growth opportunities. And we're also pleased that Anand Jagannathan is assuming leadership of our NextGen strategy following Nathalie Kosciusko-Morizet's decision, in agreement with Antin, to step down to devote herself to new personal and professional projects. We warmly thank Nathalie for her many contributions and know Anand, together with the NextGen Partners, will keep building on the solid foundations that have been laid."

Stéphane Ifker and Angelika Schöchlin appointed as co-Chief Investment Officers

Managing Partners Stéphane Ifker and Angelika Schöchlin are taking on the additional role of co-Chief Investment Officers, effective immediately.

This formalization of their role which spans all of Antin's three strategies, Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen explicitly clarifies their remit across the investment lifecycle, from sourcing, deal execution and asset management to fund and portfolio performance.

In their newly-designated role, Stéphane Ifker and Angelika Schöchlin will continue to build a diversified and differentiated portfolio that delivers robust returns to our investors. Stéphane Ifker will retain oversight of the Digital and Energy sectors, while Angelika Schöchlin remains responsible for Transport and Social infrastructure.

Ryan Shockley and Guillaume Friedel named co-heads of the New York office and members of the Investment Committee ("IC"); Simon Soder also appointed to the IC

Senior Partners Ryan Shockley and Guillaume Friedel have been appointed as co-heads of the firm's New York office, effective immediately.

They succeed Managing Partner Kevin Genieser, who has decided to move on to pursue personal projects.

Kevin Genieser joined Antin in 2017 following a 20-year career at Morgan Stanley and became head of the New York office upon its opening in 2019. Under his stewardship, Antin significantly expanded its franchise, growing from 13 professionals at inception to around 60 today, and making a number of investments across all three of its strategies, Flagship, Mid Cap and Next Gen.

Ryan Shockley joined Antin in May 2025. He is a senior investment professional with more than 20 years of high-level experience in private equity and the energy and power infrastructure space, notably at BlackRock Global Infrastructure Funds and First Reserve Corporation. He began his professional career at JPMorgan Securities.

Guillaume Friedel joined Antin in 2008 in Paris was named a Senior Partner last year. He relocated to New York in 2019 and has played a key role in the launch and development of Antin's franchise in the US. Prior to joining Antin, he began his career in 2006 at Credit Suisse.

Ryan Shockley and Guillaume Friedel are also appointed to Antin's Investment Committee. Simon Söder, Senior Partner and head of Antin's London office, is also joining the IC. Simon joined Antin in 2014 from Macquarie and has a consistently strong investment track record. The Investment Committee will now comprise eight people, with all the firm's geographies represented.

Anand Jagannathan assumes leadership of NextGen strategy

Anand Jagannathan is assuming responsibility of Antin's NextGen strategy, supported by the team of NextGen partners. He previously was co-head of the strategy along with Nathalie Kosciusko-Morizet, who has decided, in agreement with Antin, to step down to pursue other personal and professional projects.

NextGen invests in companies with proven business models and technologies that require substantial capital to scale to become the next generation of infrastructure, often with a strong focus on sustainability. Antin's €1.2 billion NextGen Infrastructure Fund I has made seven investments to date.

Anand Jagannathan joined Antin in 2021 to develop the NextGen strategy along with Nathalie Kosciusko-Morizet. He has over three decades of investment experience in infrastructure.

About Antin Infrastructure Partners

Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €33 billion in assets under management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Seoul, Singapore and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 240 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0). For more information visit: www.antin-ip.com/

