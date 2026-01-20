Anzeige
PR Newswire
20.01.2026 07:06 Uhr
Tagit joins Juniper Group

SINGAPORE, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Juniper Group, an operating group of Vela Software and Constellation Software, Inc. (TSX: CSU), is pleased to announce the acquisition of Tagit Singapore Pte Ltd., a leading global digital banking solution provider, helping banks modernize how they engage customers across every stage of life.

Tagit will be part of TSI Group, a division of Juniper Group, with headquarters in Chennai, India. This transaction is the third acquisition completed by TSI Group since it joined Juniper Group in 2020, being the second acquisition in its core market India. TSI Group, with TSI and SysArc already servicing some of the leading financial institutions in the world, will be able to strengthen its value proposition to its customers with Tagit's innovative solutions who, in turn, will benefit from Juniper Group's and Vela Software's core markets' knowledge and industry expertise.

Headquartered in Singapore, the core of Tagit's offering is the Mobeix Digital Banking Platform, an open API, cloud-native solution complemented by a suite of ready-to-deploy digital banking products, including retail banking, corporate banking, family banking, and digital onboarding.

Tagit's scalable, proven solutions enable banks to efficiently process over US$100 billion in transactions annually, accelerate time to market, and deliver secure, personalized user experiences without reliance on large in-house development teams.

"We are pleased to join the Juniper Group and enter the next phase of Tagit's growth," said Sandeep Bagaria, CEO of Tagit. "This milestone reflects our shared commitment to innovation and customer success. As part of the Juniper Group, we are well positioned to accelerate our product roadmap, expand our market reach, and deliver greater long-term value to our customers and partners worldwide."

Mr. Karthik Doraiswamy, CEO of TSI Group, stated, "We are extremely excited to welcome Tagit to Juniper Group. Tagit's talented team and high performing technology stack are a fantastic addition to our portfolio of financial technology software companies.
Together, we can deliver more comprehensive solutions and meet the full range of technology needs for our customers and partners."

About Tagit

Tagit is a global digital banking technology provider offering a cloud-native, API-driven omnichannel digital banking platform for retail, corporate, onboarding, and family banking. With strong global partnerships and a focus on outcomes like customer acquisition, retention, and efficiency, Tagit serves as a trusted digital transformation partner for banks in a competitive, digital-first world.

More info: https://www.tagitmobile.com

Contact:
Jalpa Shah,
jalpa.shah@tagitmobile.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tagit-joins-juniper-group-302661042.html

