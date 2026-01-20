Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
98,7% Goldausbeute ohne Cyanid - kommt jetzt der Milliarden-Deal?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.01.2026 07:06 Uhr
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Signaloid Successfully Achieves SOC 2 Type II Attestation

CAMBRIDGE, England, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Signaloid (https://signaloid.com), a company providing hardware and cloud-based computing solutions for running workloads ranging from quantitative finance computations, to engineering simulations, and Bayesian AI models, today announced its successful completion of SOC 2 Type II attestation, following on from its recently-announced ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification.

The Signaloid Cloud Compute Engine (SCCE) allows organizations to take advantage of Signaloid's UxHw technology while at the same time benefiting from Signaloid's SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 compliant geographically-scalable cloud infrastructure.

The SOC 2 Type II audit, conducted between 1 July 2025 and 30 September 2025 and completed as of 18 December 2025, examined Signaloid's cloud infrastructure, data processing systems, and operational procedures for compliance with the Trust Services Criteria established by AICPA.

The audit was conducted by A-LIGN, a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 4,000 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. A-LIGN is the leading provider of high-quality, efficient cybersecurity compliance programs. Combining experienced auditors and audit management technology, A-LIGN provides the widest breadth and depth of services including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, FedRAMP, and PCI. A-LIGN is the number one issuer of SOC 2 and a leading HITRUST and FedRAMP assessor.

"Congratulations to Signaloid for earning their SOC 2 attestation, a widely recognized signal of trust and security," said Steve Simmons, COO of A-LIGN. "It's great to work with organizations like Signaloid, who understand the value of expertise in driving an efficient audit and the importance of a high-quality final report."

This certification extends Signaloid's security compliance and complements Signaloid's recently-announced ISO/IEC 27001 certification, achieved on 3 October 2025.

Signaloid recognizes the importance of information security and these certifications and attestations demonstrate their commitment to security at every level. It reassures their clients that the security of their data and information has been addressed, implemented, and properly controlled in all areas of the organization.

About Signaloid

Signaloid provides computing platforms for dramatically reducing the runtime and compute infrastructure requirements of many critical workloads in the finance and manufacturing sectors. Organizations can run their applications over Signaloid's computing platforms and in the process replace time-consuming Monte Carlo simulations with efficient deterministic computations that provide the same probability distribution information. With a range of different deployment methods including a cloud compute platform, optional on-premises deployment, and edge hardware, Signaloid's technology is designed for easy adoption and integration into an organization's information technology infrastructure. For more information about Signaloid, visit https://signaloid.com or visit https://signaloid.com/introduction for a 3-minute introduction to its technology.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2861603/Signaloid_Illustration_Stack_SCCE_Cr.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2861604/Signaloid_marketecture_SCCE_Cr.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2861602/Signaloid_Logo.jpg

The Signaloid Cloud Compute Engine is one of three deployment options (cloud, on-premises, hardware accelerator modules) for Signaloid's UxHw technology. It is augmented by the cloud-based Signaloid Cloud Developer Platform (SCDP) for managing compute instances, monitoring compute resource usage, billing, and accessing extensive developer documentation, API documentation, and helper utilities. These tools further ease the already streamlined onboarding and change management when adopting SCCE.

Signaloid wordmark for light background.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/signaloid-successfully-achieves-soc-2-type-ii-attestation-302661636.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.