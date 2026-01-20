Exiger Unveils Free AI Tool for Companies to Find Forced Labor in Their Supply Chains

forcedlabor.ai built by Exiger launches at World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting at Davos

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exiger , the market-leading supply chain AI company and largest provider of supply chain technology to the U.S. Government, today announced the launch of its no cost, open access website that allows global citizens, companies, governments, and NGOs to review whether a company or its supply chain is linked to state-sponsored forced labor. forcedlabor.ai empowers all companies, regardless of the size of their compliance budget, to make better decisions about who they do business with and ensure that their supply chain isn't unknowingly profiting from modern slavery.

"Modern slavery is a blight on humanity," said Exiger CEO Brandon Daniels. "An estimated 50 million people are trapped in modern slavery, many of whom are hidden in opaque supply chains. As part of our mission to make the world a safe and transparent place to succeed, Exiger has decided to make the world's largest dataset on companies connected to state-sponsored forced labor available to everyone. Hundreds of thousands of companies and millions of global supply chains are impacted."

forcedlabor.ai lets companies, citizens, government agencies, law enforcement, NGOs, and civil society enter the name of supplier or company to immediately see potential forced labor connections in their supply chains. Powered by Exiger's proprietary AI capabilities, results are evidenced-based and actionable. forcedlabor.ai will cover a growing scope and currently encompasses People's Republic of China (PRC) state-sponsored forced labor, Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) risks and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Withhold Release Orders (WRO) exposure across virtually every industry, including retail, automotive, industrials, consumer goods and electronics, and agricultural products.

"The CCP is responsible for one of the gravest human atrocities in recent history: the genocide of Uyghurs," said Representative John Moolenaar, Chairman of the House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the U.S. and the Chinese Communist Party, on the launch of forcedlabor.ai . "Corporate actors must be open-eyed and take action to avoid complicity in this abuse and billions of dollars in global supply chains that rely on the CCP's persecution of the Uyghurs."

"When our global nonprofit, which helps organizations build their resilience to modern slavery and labor exploitation, was looking for a technology to provide supply chain visibility, we reviewed over 400 platforms, and Exiger was heads and shoulders above all of the others," said Slave-Free Alliance CEO Tim Nelson. "They've built the world's largest forced labor risk database with some 20 billion records, and now they're making incredibly valuable data available to everyone, creating a level of baseline transparency never before possible."

The tool was developed with input from human rights and supply chain specialists including Kit Conklin, Exiger SVP of Risk & Compliance, Atlantic Council Nonresident Senior Fellow and former U.S. House Select Committee on China Senior Advisor, as well as Dr. Laura Murphy, one of the world's foremost experts on forced labor, Professor of Human Rights and Contemporary Slavery at the Helena Kennedy Centre for International Justice at Sheffield Hallam University, Senior Associate in the Human Rights Initiative at CSIS, and former Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Senior Policy Advisor who led the UFLPA Entity List team.

"This is a revolutionary, first-of-its-kind platform that makes regulator-grade forced labor risk intelligence accessible to everyone," said Conklin. "The scale and universal availability of this data, powered by AI, represents a new era in forced labor transparency."

Exiger is launching forcedlabor.ai at WEF's 2026 Annual Meeting at Davos. Exiger CEO and WEF Governor Brandon Daniels will discuss how AI and supply chain intelligence, including forced labor data, are reshaping the industrial, economic and defense landscape alongside private sector CEOs and government officials at the USA House . The first session, Boardroom to Battlefield: Winning the AI Tempo War for Economic and National Security, is at 12:15PM CET on Wednesday, January 21, and the second, From Enforcement to Advantage: The Integrated Trade Strategy Powering America's Industrial Revival is at 2:15PM CET on Thursday, January 22. Sessions will be livestreamed at https://usa250davos.com/usa_house_davos_livestream/. For details on all of Exiger appearances and activations at Davos, visit https://www.exiger.com/davos2026.

Visit forcedlabor.ai to register to receive updates and early access to the tool. Terms and conditions may apply. Sign up to join the waitlist to attend the launch webinar at www.exiger.com/perspectives/forced-labor-webinar .

