WKN: A143G8 | ISIN: FR0013018124
Frankfurt
19.01.26 | 21:46
0,291 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NICOX SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NICOX SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3200,36008:42
20.01.2026 07:34 Uhr
20.01.2026 07:34 Uhr
152 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NICOX SA: Nicox Announces Conference Attendance in H1 2026 and Upcoming Scientific Data Presentations

Press Release
Nicox Announces Conference Attendance in H1 2026 and Upcoming Scientific Data Presentations
January 20, 2026 - release at 7:30 am CET
Sophia Antipolis, France



Nicox SA (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0013018124, ALCOX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced participation in several key ophthalmology, financial and industry conferences in the first half of 2026 and key scientific data presentations at the upcoming American Glaucoma Society (AGS) Annual Meeting 2026.

American Glaucoma Society (AGS) 2026 Annual Meeting - February 19 to February 22, 2026, Rancho Mirage, CA, U.S.

  • Multiple presentations outlining NCX 470 data from the Denali and Whistler studies
First Half Conference Attendance



  • Allinvest securities Biomed Forum - January 29, 2026 - Paris, France
  • MidCap Event - February 5, 2026 - Frankfurt, Germany
  • Investor Access - April 8-9, 2026 - Paris, France
  • Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting - May 3-7, 2026 - Denver, Colorado, U.S.
  • BIO International Convention (https://www.bio.org/events/bio-international-convention) - June 22-25, 2026 - San Diego, CA, U.S.


Members of the management team will be available for one-on-one meetings at these events. If you wish to set up a meeting at one of these events, please contact us at communications@nicox.com (mailto:communications@nicox.com).
About Nicox
Nicox SA is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox's lead late-stage development program is NCX 470 (bimatoprost grenod), a novel nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost eye drop, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, licensed to Ocumension Therapeutics for the Chinese, Korean and Southeast Asian markets and to Kowa in the rest of the world. Nicox also has a preclinical research program on NCX 1728, a nitric oxide-donating phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitor, with Glaukos. Nicox's first product, VYZULTA in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, is available commercially in the U.S. and over 15 other territories. Nicox generates revenue from ZERVIATE in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Harrow, Inc. in the U.S., and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of Southeast Asian markets.

Nicox, headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (Ticker symbol: ALCOX).

For more information www.nicox.com (http://www.nicox.com/)

Analyst coverage




H.C. Wainwright & Co Yi Chen New York, U.S.
The views expressed by analysts in their coverage of Nicox are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Nicox. Additionally, the information contained in their reports may not be correct or current. Nicox disavows any obligation to correct or to update the information contained in analyst reports.

Contacts
Nicox
Gavin Spencer
Chief Executive Officer
T +33 (0)4 97 24 53 00
communications@nicox.com
Disclaimer
The information contained in this document may be modified without prior notice. This information includes forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are based on current expectations or beliefs of the management of Nicox S.A. and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Nicox S.A. and its affiliates, directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents, do not undertake, nor do they have any obligation, to provide updates or to revise any forward-looking statements.

Risks factors which are likely to have a material effect on Nicox's business are presented in section 3 of the "Rapport Annuel 2024" and in section 4 of the "Rapport semestriel 2025" which are available on Nicox's website (www.nicox.com).

Finally, this press release may be drafted in the French and English languages. If both versions are interpreted differently, the French language version shall prevail.
Nicox S.A.
Sundesk Sophia Antipolis, Bâtiment C, Emerald Square, Rue Evariste Galois, 06410 Biot, France
T +33 (0)4 97 24 53 00

Attachment

  • EN_H1_2026_CONFERENCES_PR_FINAL (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/56f7c68e-6251-41e4-8b1f-01a00f774857)

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
