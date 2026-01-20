Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
98,7% Goldausbeute ohne Cyanid - kommt jetzt der Milliarden-Deal?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PQ7G | ISIN: SE0012853455 | Ticker-Symbol: 6EQ
Tradegate
19.01.26 | 18:05
33,810 Euro
+0,24 % +0,080
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
EQT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,35033,76008:45
33,49033,61008:45
PR Newswire
20.01.2026 07:54 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EQT Life Sciences co-leads EUR 51 million Series B in Exciva to advance its Alzheimer's therapy into clinical Phase 2

  • Series B financing will support Exciva's Phase 2 clinical trial of its lead candidate, Deraphan, for agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease (AD)
  • Financing was co-led by EQT Life Sciences out of its LSP Dementia Fund, together with Gimv, with participation from Fountain Healthcare Partners, LifeArc, Carma Fund and Modi Ventures, as well as returning investors Andera Partners and LBBW
  • Investment underscores EQT Life Sciences' commitment to high-impact neuroscience therapeutics, and will support Exciva's ambition to address a significant unmet need in Alzheimer's care

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Life Sciences is pleased to announce that its LSP Dementia Fund has co-led a EUR 51 million Series B in Exciva (the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for behavioral symptoms associated with AD.

Neuropsychiatric symptoms such as agitation and other behavioral symptoms affect up to 90% of patients with severe AD, driving caregiver burden, healthcare utilization, and reduced quality of life. Despite the scale of the challenge, further compounded by a rapidly aging global population, therapeutic innovation has lagged behind. The Series B will support Exciva's Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Deraphan, the Company's lead therapeutic candidate for agitation associated with AD. The trial will be conducted across the EU, United States, and Canada.

Exciva's approach builds on strong scientific and clinical foundations. Deraphan, a combination of two clinically validated compounds including one new chemical entity, has demonstrated encouraging safety and tolerability in Phase 1 and offers the potential for a differentiated efficacy and safety profile relative to current treatment options, which are often limited by boxed warnings, side effects, or inconsistent outcomes.

François Conquet, CEO of Exciva, said: "We are delighted that we could attract funding from both new and existing investors, supporting our belief that our compound is promising. If the results of the Phase 2 trials are positive, it would be a significant milestone in symptomatic treatment options for patients with AD."

Philip Scheltens, MD, PhD, Partner at EQT Life Sciences, said: "This investment illustrates the potential of Exciva to bring exciting innovation to a therapeutic area where Alzheimer's patients have limited or no treatment options. We are delighted to co-lead this financing to help to realize Exciva's potential, which stands out for both the quality of its science and the expertise of its team. We look forward to bringing this innovation to patients."

Following the investment, EQT Life Sciences will be represented by Philip Scheltens as a Director and Juliette Lee as an Observer to the Board of the Company.

Contact
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-life-sciences-co-leads-eur-51-million-series-b-in-exciva-to-advance-its-alzheimer-s-therapy-into,c4294532

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4294532/3884441.pdf

Press Release, LSP Dementia Fund, Exciva, 20012026

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/neuron-signal-transfer-original-1172027,c3501991

Neuron Signal Transfer original 1172027

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eqt-life-sciences-co-leads-eur-51-million-series-b-in-exciva-to-advance-its-alzheimers-therapy-into-clinical-phase-2-302665141.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.