The Australian scientists designed the cell with a sodium sulfide additive to achieve uniform sulfur and selenium distribution, improving charge transport. This controlled elemental layering reduces energy barriers and defects, enabling a certified efficiency of 10.7%.From pv magazine Australia University of New South Wales (UNSW) engineers have improved the performance of solar cells made from antimony chalcogenide (Sb2(S,Se)3), reaching a champion power conversion efficiency of 11.02% in the laboratory and a certified efficiency of 10.7%. Due to its optoelectronic properties, high absorption ...

