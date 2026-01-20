Silver prices hit a record $94.73/oz on January 19. Silver analyst Philip Newman tells pv magazine the metal could soon surpass $100/oz, increasing pressure on PV module manufacturers to reduce silver usage.Silver prices continue to climb, reaching a record high of $94.73 per ounce (oz) yesterday. For comparison, the average price of silver in 2024 was $28.27 per ounce. "I think we could soon surpass the $100 threshold," Philip Newman, managing director of UK-based market research firm Metals Focus, told pv magazine. "When prices are this close, it seems quite likely." Geopolitical factors, including ...

