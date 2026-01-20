Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative cold produced, clinker-free cements and Telamon, the real estate developer and investor, have just signed a strategic partnership aimed at reducing the carbon footprint of its real estate and logistics development projects. Both groups, which are heavily involved in decarbonizing the construction sector, intend to contribute to reducing the environmental impact of their industry and deliver buildings that are more respectful of the local area.

For its future developments, Telamon will prioritize low-carbon cement. In line with its policy of being a responsible player attentive to the ecological footprint of its projects, the group, which is B Corp certified1, will incorporate concrete designed by Hoffmann Green into its projects. This concrete is distinguished by a manufacturing process based on two pillars: modifying the composition of the cement and creating a cold manufacturing process that does not require water or firing. This process does not create waste and eliminates the need for clinker, the main ingredient in traditional cement, which generates 70% of carbon dioxide emissions. This alternative is environmentally sound, significantly reducing the environmental impact of construction projects while maintaining the highest standards of technical performance and durability.

The signing of this partnership is fully in line with Telamon's strategy of developing high-performance, sustainable real estate assets with a measurable environmental, social, and societal impact.

For Hoffmann Green, this collaboration strengthens its portfolio of real estate partners and consolidates its presence nationwide, particularly in the Île-de-France region, which is key to the large-scale deployment of its carbon-free solutions.

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, Co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: "We are proud to have signed this partnership agreement with Telamon, a renowned developer and investor with a diversified real estate portfolio. This new collaboration will enable us to roll out our 0% clinker carbon-free construction solutions across France on a wide variety of projects and markets, at the heart of sustainable and high-performance operations."

Christophe Bouthors, President of Telamon, adds: "As a committed player, Telamon pays particular attention to the environmental impact of its real estate development projects. Through this agreement, the Group is affirming its commitment to promoting operations that incorporate low-carbon cement. The signing of this partnership with Hoffmann Green is part of this ongoing approach, which aims to reduce the environmental footprint of its operations in a sustainable manner. By focusing on concrete, a major lever for decarbonization in the building sector, Telamon is actively contributing to the low-carbon transition of the construction industry, while reconciling industrial innovation, construction performance, and regulatory requirements."

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green operates two production units powered by a solar tracker park on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 factory and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant inaugurated in May 2023. A third factory will be built in the Rhône-Alpes region with construction scheduled for 2027-2028 to bring the Group's total production capacity to around 1,000,000 tons per year. The group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on modifying cement composition and creating a cold manufacturing process, with 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market that has not evolved for 200 years.

In a context of climate urgency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement actively participates in energy transition by producing clean 0% clinker cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than Portland cement. It also promotes eco-responsible construction and encourages circular economy and natural resource preservation. With its unparalleled and constantly evolving technological expertise, driven by high-performing teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies serves all markets in the construction sector, both in France and internationally.

Hoffmann Green was selected among the 2022 promotion of the top 20 French green startups as part of the French Tech Green20 program, led by the French Tech Mission in partnership with the Ministry of Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected for French Tech 2030, a new ambitious support program operated by the French Tech Mission alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company continues its international development through a licensing company model with contract signings in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Saudi Arabia and in the United States.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.fr/

ABOUT TELAMON

The Telamon Group is a major independent player in real estate and investment in France. Founded in 1995, it acts as a promoter, investor, and developer of diversified real estate assets: logistics real estate, business parks, offices, retail, and residential.

Since its creation, Telamon has delivered 1.5 million square meters of logistics space, more than 1 million square meters of business paks and logistics space, and more than 1,000 housing units, for a total investment of more than €1.5 billion since 2016.

Heir to a long-term entrepreneurial vision, the Group sees its role as the ability to imagine and deploy sustainable, high-performance, and responsible real estate projects, integrating innovative solutions throughout the value chain. Committed to a responsible transformation approach, Telamon is B Corp certified, demonstrating high standards of environmental, social, and governance performance.

For more information: https://www.telamon-groupe.com/

Telamon in numbers…

60 employees

4 business lines: Real Estate Development, Asset Management, Investment, Renewable Energy Production

1.5 million square meters of logistics real estate delivered

Over 1 million square meters of commercial real estate (logistics and business parks)

Over 1,000 housing units delivered

€1.5 billion invested since 2016

BCorp certified since 2023

1 B Corp certification recognizes companies that meet high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

