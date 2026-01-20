Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited - Publication of Circular, Notice of General Meeting and Proposed Fundraise

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 20

20 January 2026

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited

(LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14)

Publication of Circular, Notice of General Meeting and Proposed Fundraise

The Board of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (the " Company" or " BIPS") announces that it is today publishing a circular (the " Circular"), which contains a notice of an extraordinary general meeting (the " General Meeting"), at which the Board is seeking Shareholders' approval to renew the Company's share issuance authority in order to continue to meet market demand for the Company's ordinary shares of no par value (the " Shares"). The General Meeting will be held at the offices of JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited, 28 Esplanade, St Helier, Jersey JE2 3QA, at 9.30 a.m. on 12 February 2026.

Throughout the course of 2025 and in 2026, the Company has demonstrated continued strong performance, and the Shares have traded at an average premium to net asset value (" NAV") of 1.47 per cent. since the start of 2025. This indicates that demand for the Shares in the market exceeds supply. In order to satisfy this demand, the Company has been issuing Shares regularly and has issued 28,900,000 Shares since the Company's AGM in 2025 (the " 2025 AGM"), which is approximately 68.2 per cent. of the authority granted at the 2025 AGM.

As at 15 January 2026 (the latest practicable date prior to the publication of the Circular (the " Latest Practicable Date")) the Company had remaining capacity to issue a further 13,490,865 Shares on a non pre-emptive basis. The Directors believe that this is very likely to prove insufficient to allow them to satisfy demand for Shares in the market during the period up to the Company's AGM in 2026 (the " 2026 AGM"), which is expected to take place in June 2026, if the demand continues at the rate which has been seen in the last 12 months. The Directors are therefore seeking new authorities to exercise the Company's power to issue Shares on a non pre-emptive basis to continue to satisfy any such demand. These authorities will be valid until the conclusion of the 2026 AGM.

The Directors may also utilise these authorities to issue shares pursuant to structured fundraises if it perceives there to be sufficient demand to undertake such fundraises. Accordingly, and in light of ongoing demand, the Board intends shortly to undertake a placing and a retail offer (together, the " Fundraise"), at a modest premium to NAV in order to cover costs of the Fundraise. Details of the Fundraise, including key dates, are expected to be announced during the week commencing 26 January 2026 with the Fundraise expected to close in mid-February.

The Board is seeking approval to allow the Company to issue Shares representing up to 20 per cent. of its issued share capital without rights of pre-emption. There are two resolutions being proposed at the General Meeting, with each resolution being for up to 10 per cent. and, therefore, for an aggregate of up to 20 per cent..

A copy of the Circular will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The Circular and the Notice of the General Meeting will also be available on the Company's website at https://www.invesco.com/uk/en/investment-trusts/invesco-bond-income-plus-limited.html

Unless otherwise defined, all definitions used in this announcement will have the same meaning as described in the Circular.

