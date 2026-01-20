Anzeige
20.01.2026
Pacific Global Holdings Plc - Directorate change

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 20

20 January 2026

Pacific Global Holdings Plc

("Pacific Global" or the "Company")

Directorate Change

Pacific Global Holdings plc (AIM: PCH), an AIM quoted investing company, announces that Mr Peter Jay has stepped down from his role as Non-Executive Chairman and as a Director of the Company with immediate effect.

The Company has begun its search for a replacement Non-Executive Chairman to be appointed. Mr Daniele Penna will temporarily step up to act as Interim Chairman of the Company.

Further announcements regarding changes to the Board will be made in due course.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Pacific Global Holdings Plc Edgar Hernandez President and Chief Executive Officer +44 (0) 20 7580 7576 www.pacificglobalholdingsplc.com
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP Nominated Adviser Jo Turner/Sandy Jamieson +44 20 7213 0880 www.cairnfin.com
AlbR Capital Limited Broker Charles Goodfellow +44 20 7469 0930 https://albrcapital.com/

Note:

Certain statements made in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections about its industry; its beliefs; and assumptions. Words such as 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control, are difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. The Company cautions security holders and prospective security holders not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the view of the Company only as of the date of this announcement. The forward-looking statements made in this announcement relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. The Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or unanticipated events occurring after the date of this announcement except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.


© 2026 PR Newswire
