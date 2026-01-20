Pacific Global Holdings Plc - Directorate change

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 20

20 January 2026

Pacific Global Holdings Plc

("Pacific Global" or the "Company")

Directorate Change

Pacific Global Holdings plc (AIM: PCH), an AIM quoted investing company, announces that Mr Peter Jay has stepped down from his role as Non-Executive Chairman and as a Director of the Company with immediate effect.

The Company has begun its search for a replacement Non-Executive Chairman to be appointed. Mr Daniele Penna will temporarily step up to act as Interim Chairman of the Company.

Further announcements regarding changes to the Board will be made in due course.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Pacific Global Holdings Plc Edgar Hernandez President and Chief Executive Officer +44 (0) 20 7580 7576 www.pacificglobalholdingsplc.com Cairn Financial Advisers LLP Nominated Adviser Jo Turner/Sandy Jamieson +44 20 7213 0880 www.cairnfin.com AlbR Capital Limited Broker Charles Goodfellow +44 20 7469 0930 https://albrcapital.com/

Note:

