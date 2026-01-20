Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Quarterly Factsheet

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 20

Strategic Equity Capital PLC ("the Company")

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Date: 20 January 2026

Quarterly Factsheet

The Company announces that its Factsheet and Commentary for the quarter ended 31 December 2025 is now available on the Company's website.

Factsheet:

https://greshamhouse.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/Strategic-Equity-Capital-plc-factsheet-Q4-2025.pdf

Commentary:

https://greshamhouse.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/Strategic-Equity-Capital-plc-Q4-2025-commentary.pdf

For further information, please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Enquiries: 0131 378 0500