Dienstag, 20.01.2026
98,7% Goldausbeute ohne Cyanid - kommt jetzt der Milliarden-Deal?
PR Newswire
20.01.2026 08:06 Uhr
Talent Technology Company Cappfinity accelerates growth plans through Chief Talent Management Officer appointment

LONDON, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cappfinity is pleased to announce the promotion of Stephanie Hopper to the role of Chief Talent Management Officer, marking an acceleration in the global talent technology company's expansion and growth plans.

Cappfinity Logo

Stephanie Hopper joined Cappfinity in 2017 and has led the Talent Management arm of the business through significant growth. As a global talent and leadership expert with 25+ years experience, Stephanie is a well-regarded thought leader and highly sought after by global clients for strategic advice and insights. Stephanie's promotion to Chief Talent Management Officer will accelerate Cappfinity's expansion, reflecting the belief that talent management sits alongside talent acquisition, with better decisions coming from understanding capability and not credentials. Under Stephanie's leadership, Cappfinity will continue to advance its talent management software, combining deep behavioural science with scalable technology to support global organisations in making better, fairer talent decisions at every stage of the employee lifecycle.

Alex Linley, Co-CEO at Cappfinity, expressed his enthusiasm for this promotion, saying: "Stephanie has been instrumental in building a Talent Management proposition that combines behavioural science with scalable technology. Her appointment underscores our commitment to investing in talent management software that enables organisations worldwide to identify, develop and deploy talent with greater confidence, consistency and fairness."

With this appointment, Cappfinity reiterates its commitment to strengthen the world, and empower companies to make the best talent decisions.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2864259/Cappfinity_Logo.jpg

Contact:
marketing@cappfinity.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/talent-technology-company-cappfinity-accelerates-growth-plans-through-chief-talent-management-officer-appointment-302664590.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
