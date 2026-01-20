Sauce Labs Achieves Milestone Fifth Consecutive ISO 27001 Certification, Reinforcing World-Class Security and Privacy Commitment

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / Sauce Labs, the leading provider of Continuous Testing and Cloud-based Software Quality solutions, today announced the successful renewal of its critical ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and ISO 27701:2019 certifications. This achievement marks the fifth consecutive year for the ISO/IEC 27001 (Information Security Management System) and the fourth consecutive year for the ISO 27701 (Privacy Information Management System), solidifying the company's position as a trusted partner for global enterprises.

The rigorous, independent audit confirmed Sauce Labs' systematic and robust approach to managing sensitive information and personal data, resulting in zero Minor or Major Nonconformities.

"Reaching this five-year milestone with zero nonconformities is a massive validation of our ongoing investment in security and compliance," said Marcia Foley, VP of Global Compliance at Sauce Labs. "For our customers, this renewal is undeniable proof that Sauce Labs protects their data with world-class security and privacy controls. It is the foundation of the trust they place in us to deliver a reliable, secure, and available Continuous Testing platform."

Key Highlights of the Certification Renewal:

World-Class Security: The ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification ensures Sauce Labs' Information Security Management System (ISMS) meets the global standard for protecting the Confidentiality, Integrity, and Availability (CIA) of all data, applying a risk-based approach to cybersecurity.

Global Privacy Assurance: The ISO 27701:2019 extension demonstrates the company's effective implementation of a Privacy Information Management System (PIMS), providing a formalized, auditable framework for meeting the requirements of major global privacy regulations (such as GDPR and CCPA) for both PII Controllers and PII Processors.

Zero Defects: The successful audit with no nonconformities underscores the maturity and consistent enforcement of Sauce Labs' security and privacy policies across the entire organization.

Commitment to Continuous Improvement

Sauce Labs views these certifications not as an endpoint, but as a continuous cycle of improvement. The company's Compliance Team is actively integrating key learnings from the latest audits to further enhance internal processes and exceed evolving industry standards.

The company also announced plans to further expand its compliance portfolio:

The SOC 2 Type II audit is currently underway.

The company is preparing for an ISO 42001 (Artificial Intelligence Management System) audit in late Q1 FY27, demonstrating a proactive approach to managing the ethical and risk implications of AI technology.

Customers, partners, and stakeholders are invited to visit the Sauce Labs Trust Center at trust.saucelabs.com to download copies of the new ISO certificates and learn more about the company's security and compliance posture.

