ACCESS Newswire
20.01.2026 09:02 Uhr
Sauce Labs Achieves Milestone Fifth Consecutive ISO 27001 Certification, Reinforcing World-Class Security and Privacy Commitment

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / Sauce Labs, the leading provider of Continuous Testing and Cloud-based Software Quality solutions, today announced the successful renewal of its critical ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and ISO 27701:2019 certifications. This achievement marks the fifth consecutive year for the ISO/IEC 27001 (Information Security Management System) and the fourth consecutive year for the ISO 27701 (Privacy Information Management System), solidifying the company's position as a trusted partner for global enterprises.

The rigorous, independent audit confirmed Sauce Labs' systematic and robust approach to managing sensitive information and personal data, resulting in zero Minor or Major Nonconformities.

"Reaching this five-year milestone with zero nonconformities is a massive validation of our ongoing investment in security and compliance," said Marcia Foley, VP of Global Compliance at Sauce Labs. "For our customers, this renewal is undeniable proof that Sauce Labs protects their data with world-class security and privacy controls. It is the foundation of the trust they place in us to deliver a reliable, secure, and available Continuous Testing platform."

Key Highlights of the Certification Renewal:

  • World-Class Security: The ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification ensures Sauce Labs' Information Security Management System (ISMS) meets the global standard for protecting the Confidentiality, Integrity, and Availability (CIA) of all data, applying a risk-based approach to cybersecurity.

  • Global Privacy Assurance: The ISO 27701:2019 extension demonstrates the company's effective implementation of a Privacy Information Management System (PIMS), providing a formalized, auditable framework for meeting the requirements of major global privacy regulations (such as GDPR and CCPA) for both PII Controllers and PII Processors.

  • Zero Defects: The successful audit with no nonconformities underscores the maturity and consistent enforcement of Sauce Labs' security and privacy policies across the entire organization.

Commitment to Continuous Improvement

Sauce Labs views these certifications not as an endpoint, but as a continuous cycle of improvement. The company's Compliance Team is actively integrating key learnings from the latest audits to further enhance internal processes and exceed evolving industry standards.

The company also announced plans to further expand its compliance portfolio:

  • The SOC 2 Type II audit is currently underway.

  • The company is preparing for an ISO 42001 (Artificial Intelligence Management System) audit in late Q1 FY27, demonstrating a proactive approach to managing the ethical and risk implications of AI technology.

Customers, partners, and stakeholders are invited to visit the Sauce Labs Trust Center attrust.saucelabs.com to download copies of the new ISO certificates and learn more about the company's security and compliance posture.

ABOUT SAUCE LABS

Sauce Labs is the leading platform for continuous quality, trusted by the world's top enterprises - like Walmart, Bank of America, and Indeed. Billions of tests run on the Sauce Labs platform, and hundreds of thousands of users depend on Sauce Labs to help them quickly deliver the highest quality software experiences. Our unified platform powers continuous quality across the SDLC - using AI-driven analytics to identify key quality signals from development through production. With over a decade of expertise and deep roots in the Selenium and Appium open-source communities, Sauce Labs helps teams test on thousands of different devices, browsers, and operating systems - anywhere, any time, and at any scale. For more information, please visit saucelabs.com.

Media Contact

Justin Mauldin
Salient PR
(737) 234-0936
achievemore@salientpr.com

SOURCE: Sauce Labs



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/sauce-labs-achieves-milestone-fifth-consecutive-iso-27001-certifi-1129200

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
