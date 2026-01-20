Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - Tiger Gold Corp. (TSXV: TIGR) (FSE: D150) ("Tiger" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from the first two holes of its ongoing drill campaign at the Tesorito deposit of its Quinchía Gold Project in Colombia. The Tesorito campaign forms part of Tiger's broader initial 10,000-metre Phase 1 drill program. The Quinchía Gold Project is located in central Colombia's prolific Mid-Cauca gold belt, approximately 20 kilometres south of Aris Mining's Marmato Gold Mine and Collective Mining's Guayabales and San Antonio projects.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11720/280915_11316bf894b20b3d_001full.jpg

Highlights:

TSDH-68 intersected 139.6 m @ 0.9 g/t Au from 0.8 m, including 30 m of 1.3 g/t Au from 18 m, with locally higher-than-modelled grades, including 22 m at 0.8 g/t Au from 116 m.

from surface and 60 m @ 0.7 g/t Au from 114 m, including . Two rigs are drilling, with a third rig to arrive this month.

Assays pending from five additional drillholes and will be reported in due course.

The drill holes reported in this release, summarized in Table 1, targeted the shallow eastern limits of the Tesorito block model in a previously sparsely drilled zone. Figure 1 shows the location of these drillholes, together with drillholes for which assays are pending. Figures 2 and 3 present cross sections of the reported results.

Robert Vallis, President & CEO, commented, "Our first results from Tesorito represent a strong start to the program, with TSDH-68 delivering 0.9 g/t Au over 139.6 m from 0.8 m downhole and both holes returning broad near-surface gold intercepts well above the average Mineral Resource grade of 0.47 g/t Au. Importantly, TSDH-68 returned higher-than-modelled grades in a sparsely drilled zone near the end of the hole, supporting our view that the deposit has meaningful growth potential in terms of both grade and scale."

Mr. Vallis added, "With our recent $16.3 million financing, two rigs currently turning and a third arriving soon, we look forward to reporting additional results from Tesorito shortly and advancing other high-priority targets as we work to unlock the district-scale potential at Quinchía."

Tesorito Drill Program Targets Resource Growth and Improved Confidence

The Tesorito drill program is designed to improve confidence in the Mineral Resource and to test margins and depth extensions to expand known mineralization. Drilling includes both step-out and infill components, with infill drilling intended to support upgrading the Inferred Mineral Resource to the Indicated category and advance the project towards a pre-feasibility or feasibility-level study. A summary of Mineral Resources and the Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the Quinchía Gold Project is provided below.

More Results Expected Shortly as Drilling Continues with Two Rigs and a Third Incoming

Drilling is ongoing with two diamond drill rigs and additional assay results are anticipated in the near term. A third drill rig is expected to arrive this month to support drilling of high-impact targets across the Quinchía Gold Project.

TSDH-68 Returns Better-Than-Modelled Grades Downhole

TSDH-68 intersected 139.6 m grading 0.9 g/t Au from 0.8 m downhole, including 30 m grading 1.3 g/t Au (18-48 m). Importantly, TSDH-68 tested a previously sparsely drilled portion of the deposit and returned a broad interval of mineralization from 116 m downhole (0.8 g/t Au over 22 m) that is locally higher-than-modelled in this zone (see Figure 3). The results provide valuable data for the next iteration of the Tesorito model and support the Company's step-out and extension drilling strategy at the margins of the Mineral Resource's conceptual open-pit shell.

Drilling Delivers Broad Gold Intercepts

TSDH-67 (Figure 2) also returned strong and broad near-surface gold intercepts, including 0.7 g/t Au over 68 m from surface, including 1.1 g/t Au over 16 m (24-40 m), 0.5 g/t Au over 18 m (82-100 m), and 0.7 g/t Au over 60 m (114-174 m), including 1.7 g/t Au over 16 m (120-136 m).

Both holes intersected strongly mineralized, porphyry-hosted mineralization with potassic alteration and quartz veining. TSDH-67 intersected early and inter-mineral diorite porphyry and magmatic breccia with B- and M-type quartz-magnetite (B-M-QM) and carbonate base metal (CBM) veining. TSDH-68 intersected mineralized andesite porphyry, with gold associated with trace molybdenite and chalcopyrite in disseminations and fractures, consistent with a multi-stage intrusive system.

Figure 1: Plan map of drillhole collars and section locations (1,135 m asl of block model)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11720/280915_11316bf894b20b3d_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Section A-A' - TSDH-67 and block model cross-section (looking N040°)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11720/280915_11316bf894b20b3d_003full.jpg

Figure 3: Section B-B' - TSDH-68 and block model cross-section (looking N040°)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11720/280915_11316bf894b20b3d_004full.jpg

Table 1: TSDH-67 and TSDH-68 assays results

Drillhole From To Interval True Width Au ID (m) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) TSDH-67 0 68 68 58.50 0.7 including 24 40 16 13.78 1.1 and 82 100 18 15.37 0.5 and 114 174 60 51.22 0.7 including 120 136 16 9.73 1.7 TSDH-68 0.80 140 139.6 122.00 0.9 including 18 48 30 26.21 1.3

All composite intervals are reported over a minimum downhole length of 10 m at a minimum length-weighted grade of 0.2 g/t Au, allowing for up to 10 m of consecutive internal dilution below cut-off. All reported intervals refer to downhole core lengths. True width estimates are based upon the Company's current interpretation. Higher-grade intervals reported as any interval over a minimum length of 5 m at a minimum length-weighted grade of 1 g/t Au, allowing for up to 5 m of consecutive internal dilution below cut-off. No assays were capped.

Table 2: Drillhole collar information (EPSG:32618)

Drillhole Easting Northing Elevation Length Azimuth Dip ID (m) (m) (m asl) (m) (°) (°) TSDH-67 423,785 584,500 1,266 203.45 130 -60 TSDH-68 423,795 584,395 1,254 162.8 130 -60

Mineral Resources and PEA

The Quinchía Gold Project includes Mineral Resource estimates for the Miraflores and Tesorito deposits with an effective date of July 31, 2025. The Mineral Resources were estimated using CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (2014) and in accordance with CIM Mineral Resources and Mineral Resources Best Practice Guidelines (2019). Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Tesorito Gold Deposit

At an open-pit cut-off grade of 0.20 g/t Au:

Inferred: 104 Mt at 0.47 g/t Au for 1.57 Moz Au, and 0.58 g/t Ag for 1.96 Moz Ag

Miraflores Gold Deposit

At an underground cut-off grade of 1.37 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEq"):

Measured: 2.8 Mt at 2.75 g/t Au for 0.24 Moz Au, and 2.37 g/t Ag for 0.21 Moz Ag

Indicated: 3.3 Mt at 2.52 g/t Au for 0.27 Moz Au, and 2.20 g/t Ag for 0.23 Moz Ag

Measured + Indicated: 6.1 Mt at 2.62 g/t Au for 0.51 Moz Au, and 2.28 g/t Ag for 0.44 Moz Ag

Inferred: 0.08 Mt at 2.81 g/t Au for 0.01 Moz Au, and 2.54 g/t Ag for 0.01 Moz Ag

Quinchia Gold Project PEA

A Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") and technical report for the Quinchía Gold Project (effective September 18, 2025) was completed by Ausenco Engineering and filed on SEDAR+ on December 10, 2025.

The PEA base case evaluated the Quinchia Gold Project's Miraflores and Tesorito deposits at a US$2,650/oz gold price and US$29.51/oz silver price using a discounted cash flow analysis at a 5% discount rate and, based upon the assumptions set out in the technical report, resulted in a post-tax net present value ("NPV") (5%) of US$534 million, an internal rate of return ("IRR") of 21.3% and a payback period of 3.83 years. Over the 10.2-year mine life, the PEA reported average annual payable production of 138 koz of gold and 104 koz of silver (141 koz gold equivalent), with cash costs of US$1,199/oz Au and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") of US$1,340/oz Au. The PEA also outlined an upside case at US$3,700/oz Au that yielded a post-tax NPV (5%) of US$1.234 billion and an IRR of 37.5%.

The PEA is, by definition, preliminary in nature and includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA results will be realized. The results of the economic analyses represent forward-looking information and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those presented.

Sampling, Quality Assurance and Quality Control

All drill core is logged by a Company geologist, photographed, and cut in half at the Company's core facility in Quinchía, Colombia. One half of the core is bagged and sent to ALS' laboratory in Medellín for sample preparation and with sub-samples sent to ALS' laboratory in Lima, Perú for analysis, while the other half is retained on site as a witness sample. ALS' Medellín and Lima laboratories are ISO/IEC 17025 accredited and are independent of the Company. All samples are analyzed for gold using 50 g fire assay with AAS finish (Au-AA26). Samples are also analyzed for a 48-element suite by ICP-AES and ICP-MS following a four-acid digestion (ME-MS61L). Where applicable, high-grade and overlimit assays are re-analyzed using an appropriate technique. In addition to the laboratory's QA/QC practices, certified reference materials, coarse blanks, and duplicates are inserted into the sample stream to monitor analytical performance. Collar coordinates are preliminary and were recorded in the field using handheld GPS. Drill core was orientated, and downhole orientation surveys were collected at regular intervals. Only results that meet Tiger's QA/QC protocols are reported.

Qualified Person

The pertinent scientific and technical information contained in this release has been reviewed and approved by Jeremy Link, M.Eng., P.Eng., Tiger's Vice-President, Corporate Development, and César García, M.Sc., FAusIMM, the Company's Exploration Manager in Colombia, each of whom is a qualified person as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators' within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Tiger Gold Corp.

Tiger is a growth-oriented mining exploration and development company focused on advancing its flagship asset, the Quinchía Gold Project, a multi-million-ounce gold project in the prolific Mid-Cauca belt of Colombia, which Tiger holds under an option to acquire a 100% interest. Tiger is led by a multidisciplinary team of experienced mine builders, engineering, metallurgical, ESG, and corporate finance professionals who have brought numerous mines into production at globally recognized mining companies including AngloGold Ashanti, Barrick Gold, Yamana Gold, and B2Gold. Tiger is led by President and CEO, Robert Vallis, who brings a strong record of strategic leadership and execution in the mining sector, including his role in the US$9.5 billion acquisition and integration of Placer Dome by Barrick Gold, as well as the US$3.9 billion joint acquisition of Osisko Mining by Yamana Gold and Agnico Eagle Mines.

For further information, please contact:

