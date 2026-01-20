Fluke Corporation: Fluke Networks Launches CertiFiber Max, Setting a New Benchmark for High-Density Multi-Fiber Testing in Data Centres

New third-generation optical loss test set delivers native MMC and MPO support with fast, accurate certification of up to 24 fibres

Eindhoven, Netherlands, Jan. 20, 2026, the industry's first third-generation optical loss test set (OLTS) designed to meet the growing demands of high-density data centre environments. Built on the trusted Versiv platform and integrated with LinkWare, CertiFiber Max enables technicians to certify up to 24 fibres in under one second.

As fibre density increases and performance margins tighten, driven by AI, cloud, and next-generation digital infrastructure, contractors face mounting pressure to test and certify complex fibre systems quickly and accurately. Many existing tools struggle to keep pace, either limiting fibre counts or relying on fan-out cables and adapters that add time, complexity, and risk of error.

CertiFiber Max addresses these challenges with delivering faster testing, greater accuracy, and long-term flexibility through field-replaceable UniPort adapters. These offer native support for 12, 16, and 24 multi-fibre push-ons (MPO) as well as 16 and 24 MMCs (very small form factor multi-fibre connectors), including both pinned and unpinned configurations as data centre architectures continue to evolve. UniPort adapters connect directly to a wide range of current and emerging connector types, protect tester ports from damage, and enable easy upgrading and replacement in the field extending the tester's lifecycle, maintaining reliability in demanding schedules, and helping contractors avoid costly equipment replacement as fibre counts and standards continue to evolve.

"As AI reshapes data centres and the digital infrastructure they depend on, the margin for error in fibre networks is diminishing," said Vineet Thuvara, Chief Product Officer at Fluke Corporation. "CertiFiber Max reflects our belief that trust in data centre operations starts at the physical layer. Built on the proven Versiv platform trusted by thousands of certified technicians for more than a decade, it delivers native 24-fibre support giving teams the confidence to deploy and certify the high-density networks powering AI and cloud technologies at scale."

As fibre density grows and performance demands rise contractors must test and certify faster, while anticipating higher density fibre counts and connector types such as MMC. Existing testers often struggle to meet these needs, either limiting the number of fibres supported or adding complexity with fan out cables and adapters. CertiFiber Max addresses these issues directly, giving technicians a tool designed for today's data centre realities and tomorrow's requirements.

"MMC Connectors have achieved widespread adoption as AI data centres scale at unprecedented rates. Using high-performance TMT (three-row mechanical transfer) ferrule technology, MMC delivers triple the density of MPO connectors and offers mass-insertion solutions that accelerate deployment in today's high-density networks," said Charlie Stroup, Applications Engineering Manager at US Conec, a leader in providing passive components for high density optical interconnects. "As MMC deployments continue to expand rapidly, Fluke's CertiFiber Max plays a critical role in supporting a robust MMC ecosystem, delivering reliable testing for next-generation AI networks."

Designed for high-efficiency workflows in dense fibre environments, the solution measures loss, length, and polarity across multiple fibres in under a second while ensuring greater accuracy through the standards-recommended and manufacturer-preferred one-jumper reference method. According to David Newman, Manager, Group Products, Data Centre Fibre at Panduit, a global leader in data centre infrastructure, "Ultra-low loss standards required by AI, along with rising fibre counts and skilled labor shortages, are driving demand for faster, more accurate performance testing across the market."

For more information on CertiFiber Max, please visit: https://www.flukenetworks.com/datacom-cabling/fibre-testing/certifibre-max-optical-loss-test-set.

About Fluke Networks

Fluke Networks is the worldwide leader in certification, troubleshooting, and installation tools for professionals who install and maintain critical network cabling infrastructure. From installing the most advanced data centres to restoring service on the factory floor, our combination of legendary reliability and unmatched performance ensures jobs are done efficiently. The company's flagship products include the innovative LinkWare Live, the world's leading cloud-connected cable certification solution with over one hundred million results uploaded to date. For more information, call 1-800-283-5853.

# # #

FLUKE is a registered trademark of Fluke Corporation. For more information, visit the Fluke website.

Attachments

CertiFiber Max Sets New Benchmark for High-Density Multi-Fiber Testing in Data Centres (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8ab1bd4f-538c-4f16-ab2d-c7c34412ae3e)

CertiFiber Max Sets New Benchmark for High-Density Multi-Fiber Testing in Data Centres (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/049ea724-10f8-43e5-a553-8cc33c15d2b9)

Olivia Kline Fluke Corporation olivia.kline@fluke.com