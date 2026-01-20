Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 20-Jan-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 20/01/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: TOYOTA MOTOR CREDIT CORPORATION 3.125% Notes due 20/04/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of EUR1,000 Debt and each) debt-like XS3274464794 -- securities Issuer Name: OESTERREICHISCHE KONTROLLBANK AG 3.875% Guaranteed Notes due 22/10/2030; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and debt-like XS3276991059 -- including GBP199,000) securities Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT Callable Zero Coupon Notes due 20/01/2038; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and of MXN200,000 each) debt-like XS3269619220 -- securities Zero Coupon Notes due 20/01/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and ARS25,000,000 each) debt-like XS3275333477 -- securities (TZS linked) 10.50% Notes due 20/01/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and USD100,000 each) debt-like XS3276327445 -- securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 20/01/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised XS3167788010 -- GBP1.00 each) derivatives Securities due 20/01/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised XS3167787988 -- GBP1.00 each) derivatives Issuer Name: National Bank of Canada 2.750% Series CBL24 Covered Bonds due 20/01/2031; fully paid; (Represented by bonds Debt and to bearer of denominations of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in debt-like XS3275405309 -- excess thereof up to and including EUR199,000) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. *Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 415396 EQS News ID: 2262386 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2262386&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 20, 2026 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)