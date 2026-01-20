Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.01.2026
20.01.2026 09:33 Uhr
Official List Notice

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
20-Jan-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 
 
20/01/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Security Description                                 Listing Category ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: TOYOTA MOTOR CREDIT CORPORATION 
 
3.125% Notes due 20/04/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of EUR1,000   Debt and 
each)                                         debt-like     XS3274464794 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: OESTERREICHISCHE KONTROLLBANK AG 
 
3.875% Guaranteed Notes due 22/10/2030; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer  Debt and 
of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and   debt-like     XS3276991059 --  
including GBP199,000)                                 securities 

Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 
 
Callable Zero Coupon Notes due 20/01/2038; fully paid; (Registered in denominations  Debt and 
of MXN200,000 each)                                  debt-like     XS3269619220 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
Zero Coupon Notes due 20/01/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of     Debt and 
ARS25,000,000 each)                                  debt-like     XS3275333477 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
(TZS linked) 10.50% Notes due 20/01/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and 
USD100,000 each)                                   debt-like     XS3276327445 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
Securities due 20/01/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of    Securitised    XS3167788010 --  
GBP1.00 each)                                     derivatives 
 
 
Securities due 20/01/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of    Securitised    XS3167787988 --  
GBP1.00 each)                                     derivatives 

Issuer Name: National Bank of Canada 
 
2.750% Series CBL24 Covered Bonds due 20/01/2031; fully paid; (Represented by bonds  Debt and 
to bearer of denominations of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in  debt-like     XS3275405309 --  
excess thereof up to and including EUR199,000)                    securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
*Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 415396 
EQS News ID:  2262386 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2262386&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 20, 2026 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
