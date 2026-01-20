France-based IT services provider Cyllene has developed the RC-DC4/5G "Cyllene Box," a network device for PV power plants that manages multiple internet connections, encrypts data, and supports compliance with the European Union Network and Information Security Directive (NIS 2).From pv magazine France Cyllene has developed the RC-DC4/5G box, a device capable of managing different internet connections while encrypting data and facilitating compliance with the European Union Network and Information Security Directive (NIS 2). Recent warnings from the European Solar Market Council and SolarPower ...

