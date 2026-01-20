Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
98,7% Goldausbeute ohne Cyanid - kommt jetzt der Milliarden-Deal?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CR3V | ISIN: SE0015960935 | Ticker-Symbol: 0PN
Tradegate
20.01.26 | 09:30
2,945 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ACAST AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACAST AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,9052,92510:26
2,9102,92010:26
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.01.2026 08:00 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Acast AB: Acast and Perfect Day Media enter ad sales partnership

Acast, the world's largest independent podcast company, today announces a new partnership with leading podcast and content company Perfect Day Media.

Under the partnership, Acast will take exclusive responsibility for distribution and brand ad sales for all Perfect Day Media podcasts, allowing Perfect Day Media to fully focus on further developing its offering within video and brand collaborations, as well as sponsorships linked to its growing podcast and talent portfolio. Perfect Day Media is expected to bring c. 5 million monthly listens.

"Acast has, over many years, built a proven long-term business model that strengthens the creator economy and provides stability over time. Through this partnership, we combine our development and content expertise with Acast's technology and global reach in ad sales, giving us strong conditions to continue developing both our content and our business in the long term," says Perfect Day Media Co-CEO Karolina Sandberg.

"Our partnership with Perfect Day Media marks yet further expansion of our leadership in the Swedish market. By integrating its premium content with our advanced monetization infrastructure, we are creating an even more efficient, scalable ecosystem, optimizing the value chain for advertisers, creators, and listeners alike," says Acast CEO Greg Glenday.

For more information

Investor Relations:
Tel: +46 702 67 97 91
E-mail: investors@acast.com

About Acast

Since 2014, Acast has been creating the world's most valuable podcast marketplace, building the technology which connects podcast creators, advertisers and listeners. Its marketplace spans over 140,000 podcasts, 3,300 advertisers and one billion quarterly listens. Crucially, those listens are monetized wherever they happen - across any podcasting app or other listening platform.
The company operates worldwide and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Acast is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm (ACAST).

About Perfect Day Media
Founded in 2021, Stockholm-based PodX Group invests in the world's leading podcast studios, providing access to a global network, growth capital, and business development to support international expansion and commercialisation for emerging podcast producers and creators. PodX Group is a part of Qarlbo, a Sweden-based global investment company shaped by entrepreneurship and committed to creating sustainable impact that lasts over generations.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.