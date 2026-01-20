Acast AB: Acast and Perfect Day Media enter ad sales partnership

Acast, the world's largest independent podcast company, today announces a new partnership with leading podcast and content company Perfect Day Media.

Under the partnership, Acast will take exclusive responsibility for distribution and brand ad sales for all Perfect Day Media podcasts, allowing Perfect Day Media to fully focus on further developing its offering within video and brand collaborations, as well as sponsorships linked to its growing podcast and talent portfolio. Perfect Day Media is expected to bring c. 5 million monthly listens.

"Acast has, over many years, built a proven long-term business model that strengthens the creator economy and provides stability over time. Through this partnership, we combine our development and content expertise with Acast's technology and global reach in ad sales, giving us strong conditions to continue developing both our content and our business in the long term," says Perfect Day Media Co-CEO Karolina Sandberg.

"Our partnership with Perfect Day Media marks yet further expansion of our leadership in the Swedish market. By integrating its premium content with our advanced monetization infrastructure, we are creating an even more efficient, scalable ecosystem, optimizing the value chain for advertisers, creators, and listeners alike," says Acast CEO Greg Glenday.

About Acast

Since 2014, Acast has been creating the world's most valuable podcast marketplace, building the technology which connects podcast creators, advertisers and listeners. Its marketplace spans over 140,000 podcasts, 3,300 advertisers and one billion quarterly listens. Crucially, those listens are monetized wherever they happen - across any podcasting app or other listening platform.

The company operates worldwide and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Acast is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm (ACAST).

About Perfect Day Media

Founded in 2021, Stockholm-based PodX Group invests in the world's leading podcast studios, providing access to a global network, growth capital, and business development to support international expansion and commercialisation for emerging podcast producers and creators. PodX Group is a part of Qarlbo, a Sweden-based global investment company shaped by entrepreneurship and committed to creating sustainable impact that lasts over generations.