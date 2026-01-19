Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.01.2026
WKN: A3CSLR | ISIN: IS0000028538
Íslandsbanki hf.: Results of the Shareholder Meeting of Íslandsbanki hf. on 19 January 2026

Íslandsbanki's shareholders' meeting was held on Monday 19 January 2026 at 16:00 local time, at the Hilton Reykjavík Nordica hotel, Suðurlandsbraut 2, 108 Reykjavík. Electronic participation was available.

The Board of Directors is now presented by the following two alternates:

  • Herdís Gunnarsdóttir
  • Magnús E. Björnsson

2. Other matters

No other matters were discussed, and the meeting was adjourned at 16:38 local time.

For further information please contact:
Investor Relations - Bjarney Anna Bjarnadóttir, ir@islandsbanki.is

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
