DJ Amundi MSCI World Swap II UCITS ETF USD Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Swap II UCITS ETF USD Hedged Dist (WLDU LN) Amundi MSCI World Swap II UCITS ETF USD Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Jan-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World Swap II UCITS ETF USD Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 19-Jan-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 305.4079 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 113639 CODE: WLDU LN ISIN: FR0011669845 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0011669845 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDU LN LEI Code: 9695004S2YZ3JVO94R93 Sequence No.: 415426 EQS News ID: 2262634 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 20, 2026 03:06 ET (08:06 GMT)