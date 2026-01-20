DJ Amundi MSCI Water UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Water UCITS ETF Acc (WATC LN) Amundi MSCI Water UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Jan-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Water UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 19-Jan-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 6.9941 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14751966 CODE: WATC LN ISIN: FR0014002CH1 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0014002CH1 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATC LN LEI Code: 9695004Y3YNBCRB45L58 Sequence No.: 415432 EQS News ID: 2262646 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 20, 2026 03:07 ET (08:07 GMT)