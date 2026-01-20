Broad Arrow Auctions: BROAD ARROW TO LIGHT UP COLLECTOR CAR MARKET WITH EXCITING PREVIEWS AT ICONIC PARIS LOCATIONS DURING RÉTROMOBILE WEEK

BROAD ARROW TO HOST PREVIEW OF SELECT CARS SET FOR UPCOMING CALENDAR AT ROLAND-GARROS STADIUM FROM 27 TO 30 JANUARY 2026 | HIGHLIGHTS OF THE GLOBAL ICONS: ONLINE PREVIEW INCLUDE MICHAEL SCHUMACHER'S 1992 BENETTON B192 FORMULA ONE CAR, 1971 LAMBORGHINI MIURA P400 S, 1967 FERRARI 275 GTS, AND IMPORTANT MOTORSPORT MEMORABILIA | EX-ROLAND GARROS TYPE 18 BUGATTI, 'BLACK BESS' WILL BE DISPLAYED AT ROLAND-GARROS STADIUM PREVIEW COURTESY OF THE LOUWMAN MUSEUM | BROAD ARROW STAND AT RÉTROMOBILE TO PREVIEW EARLY HIGHLIGHTS FOR CONCORSO D'ELEGANZA VILLA D'ESTE SALE: BUGATTI TYPE 43 ROADSTER AND FERRARI F40

BICESTER, United Kingdom, Jan. 20, 2026series and the prestigious Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este Auctionat two iconic locations in Paris during the world-renowned Rétromobile car week.

One of the most famous sites in the sporting world, Roland-Garros Stadium in Paris is a truly fitting location to view the exciting cars consigned to Broad Arrow's Global Icons: Europe Online Auction and sought-after artifacts of motorsport history set for the Global Icons: Memorabilia OnlineAuction, as well as displays and activations by complementary luxury brands, including Roche Bobois. This exciting new preview location adds to Broad Arrow's existing preview locations for the Global Icons: Online Auctions at Bicester Heritage

"What better way to start 2026 than by welcoming collectors to the famous Roland-Garros Stadium and to Rétromobile for previews of our exciting upcoming online and live auctions," says Philip Kantor, Vice Chairman of Europe and Senior Car Specialist with Broad Arrow. "Roland-Garros is the perfect location to share the passion for collector cars while enjoying a relaxed, social occasion during Rétromobile week in Paris, where once again we will be displaying some magnificent cars at the show itself."

The exclusive preview event at Roland-Garros Stadium will feature a curated selection of the very best of the Global Icons: Europe Online auction cars, including one of the most iconic cars from the world of Formula One, the Benetton B192-05 that Michael Schumacher raced to his very first Grand Prix victory at Spa-Francorchamps in 1992, with an estimate in excess of €8.500.000.

Alongside this motorsport legend will be a number of icons of the road, including a chronological history of Lamborghini modelsset for this exciting new auction and a Ferrari Classiche certified 1967 Ferrari 275 GTS, one of only 200 produced and estimated at €1.400.000-€1.500.000. A 1976 Mercedes-Benz 450 SEL 6.9that was originally owned by French pop icon, Claude François, is expected to attract a great deal of attention and naturally, more modern icons are also on offer, including the singular known 2003 Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradalefinished in stunning Azzurro California and a highly optioned 2011 Porsche 911 GT3 RS 4.0 Clubsport, a rare French market example finished in Black.

These prestigious collector cars available via Broad Arrow's online auction will be presented alongside a car once owned by French aviation pioneer Roland Garros himself, the famous pre-war Type 18 Bugatti known as 'Black Bess', on display from the Louwman Museum in The Netherlands. Considered one of the first ever street-legal super sports cars, and the fastest vehicle of its time with a top speed of 160 km/h in period, 'Black Bess' is a direct ancestor of today's sought-after Bugatti hypercars. The model's production run was limited to just seven examples sold to a select group of customers, one of whom was the celebrated aviator, Roland Garros. Garros sought a car that would enable him to travel as fast on land as he could in the air. Delivered to Garros on 18 September 1913, the Type 18 was later named after the famed English racehorse, "Black Bess," and is one of just three surviving examples of the model.

While 'Black Bess' is not looking for a new home, Broad Arrow will present some spectacular examples from Molsheim that will be offered in its prestigious Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este auction in May 2026, held in partnership with BMW AG. These include:

1929 Bugatti Type 43 Roadster by Eugène Matthys

The fastest car in its time, Bugatti built only 160 Type 43 Roadster models, with chassis number 43248 being even more desirable as it was a bespoke one-off with beautiful coachwork by Eugène Matthys of Belgium. Offered for sale for the first time in nearly half a century, it presents an exceptional opportunity for Bugatti collectors to acquire a unique piece of Bugatti history with sublime lines, unmatched performance and rare authenticity. Please note that the Type 43 Roadster will be displayed at Rétromobile.

1926 Bugatti Type 37 Grand Prix

2026 marks the 100th anniversary of the Bugatti Type 37 and chassis number 37226 is a rare, near-original example with matching numbers and a comprehensive history file. This includes extensive racing history during the 1930s as well as victories in the Bugatti Race at Silverstone in 1950 and 1951. Formerly owned by Jack Lemon Burton, founding member of the Bugatti Owners' Club, this superb piece of Bugatti's illustrious history has been meticulously looked after by its current owner for the past 23 years and is eligible for numerous international historic motoring events. Please note that the Type 37 will be displayed at Roland-Garros Stadium.

Broad Arrow's display at Rétromobile will also feature a spectacular 1990 Ferrari F40 set for the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este Auction, as well as the superb 1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 Sset for the Global Icons: Europe Online Auction, estimated to sell for between €1.600.000 and €1.800.000.

Beyond auctions, Broad Arrow's Rétromobile and Roland-Garros Stadium previews will feature a selection of exciting cars currently on offer via Broad Arrow Private Sales.These include an incredibly original and unrestored 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing Coupeon view at Rétromobile, alongside an ultra-rare Glacier Blue 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS Lightweightand a virtually as-new 2022 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4set for display at Roland-Garros Stadium.

Rétromobile takes place at the famous Paris Expo Porte de Versailles from 28 January - 1 February with a special VIP and Media preview evening on 27 January. The preview event at Roland-Garros Stadium of the unique Global Icons: Online Auction series will run from Tuesday 27 January - Friday 30 January between 10h00 and 18h00, finishing at 14h00 on the Friday. Tuesday will feature a VIP Opening Brunch that will take place from 11h00 - 13h00.

Broad Arrow car specialists will be available at both events to provide valuable insight and advice to collectors, as well as more information on the Global Icons: Europe Online Auction. Bidding for this superbly curated auction opens on 23 January and closes on 30 January. It will run alongside two other exciting auctions, Global Icons: UK Onlineand Global Icons: Memorabilia Online, providing a diverse range of cars and collectable items to suit every collector. Interested parties can register to bid at broadarrowauctions.com.

"We are really looking forward to welcoming collectors and enthusiasts to Rétromobile and Roland-Garros Stadium for our exciting preview events," adds Joe Twyman, VP of Sales for Broad Arrow's EMEA Region. "Alongside some of the world's most desirable cars, we will have a number of fun and interactive experiences to ensure guests enjoy a truly memorable time with the Broad Arrow team in Paris."

Additional information on Broad Arrow's Global Icons: Online Auction series as well as the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este Auction are available at broadarrowauctions.com. Please note that all lots available for preview will be auctioned online, outside of France. Further details on buying and selling with Broad Arrow Private Sales are available at broadarrowprivatesales.com.

Ends.

For media enquiries relating to the Broad Arrow Global Icons Online Auctions, please contact a member of the press team. Media and content creators are invited to reach out to the Broad Arrow Press Team to secure credentials for the Roland-Garros Stadium preview event.





Editor's Notes

About Broad Arrow Auctions

Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty,?Facebook,?LinkedIn, and?Twitter.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Hagerty is a company built by drivers for drivers, protecting 2.7 million vehicles in the United States, Canada and the UK. We make it easier and more enjoyable for enthusiasts to drive and celebrate the machines they love through innovative insurance products, live and digital auctions, engaging media and events, as well as the Hagerty Drivers Club, the world's largest community of car lovers.

For more information, please visit www.hagerty.comor www.newsroom.hagerty.com.

Forward-Looking Statements - This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements provided, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including those regarding Hagerty's future operating results and financial position, Hagerty's business strategy and plans, products, services, and technology implementations, market conditions, growth and trends, expansion plans and opportunities, and Hagerty's objectives for future operations. The words "anticipate," "believe," "envision," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "ongoing," "contemplate," and similar expressions, and the negative of these expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Hagerty has based these forward-looking statements largely on current expectations about future events, which may not materialize. Actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other things, Hagerty's ability to: (i) compete effectively within our industry and attract and retain our insurance policyholders and paid Hagerty Drivers Club ("HDC") subscribers; (ii) maintain key strategic relationships with our insurance distribution and underwriting carrier partners; (iii) prevent, monitor, and detect fraudulent activity; (iv) manage risks associated with disruptions, interruptions, outages or other issues with our technology platforms or our use of third-party services; (v) accelerate the adoption of our membership and marketplace products and services, as well as any new insurance programs and products we offer; (vi) manage the cyclical nature of the insurance business, including through any periods of recession, economic downturn or inflation; (vii) address unexpected increases in the frequency or severity of claims, and (viii) comply with the numerous laws and regulations applicable to our business, including state, federal and foreign laws relating to insurance and rate increases, privacy, the internet, and accounting matters.

The forward-looking statements herein represent the judgment of Hagerty as of the date of this release and Hagerty disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in Hagerty's other press releases, reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand Hagerty's reported financial results and its business outlook for future periods.

Attachments

Michael Schumacher's 1992 Benetton B192 Formula One Car, on view at Roland-Garros Stadium in Paris from 27-30 January (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/51e25bd9-f091-42cb-97d5-21ebb8c8301b)

1929 Bugatti Type 43 Roadster by Eugène Matthys, on view on Broad Arrow's Retromobile stand at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles from 28 January to 1 February (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/644f2ad1-b1d7-4bc8-8b03-7292ddd7a590)

Ian Kelleher Broad Arrow Auctions +1 917-971-4008 ikelleher@hagerty.com Meghan McGrail Broad Arrow Auctions +1 519-365-8750 mmcgrail@hagerty.com