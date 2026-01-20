TOKYO, Jan 20, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) announced that Mitsubishi Motors Vietnam Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Motors in Vietnam, achieved record retail sales of 44,107 vehicles in calendar year 2025, an increase of seven percent from the previous year. This marks the second consecutive year the company has broken past sales records. In December alone, sales reached 8,960 units, setting a new monthly sales record as well as securing Mitsubishi Motors' first-ever No.1 market share in Vietnam's internal combustion vehicle (ICE) category*.In Vietnam's sales ranking by model in 2025, Mitsubishi Motors' core model, the Xpander crossover MPV, led the MPV segment for the seventh year in a row and topped overall ICE vehicle sales for three consecutive years. The Xforce compact SUV also ranked first in the B-SUV segment for two consecutive years and claimed the top position among all ICE vehicles in December, maintaining strong sales momentum. Furthermore, the all-new Destinator, a midsize SUV introduced in December last year, significantly boosted monthly sales.Both the Xpander and Xforce have continued to earn strong support from families, further strengthening Mitsubishi Motors' presence in the Vietnamese market. Meanwhile, the Destinator, which combines SUV driving performance with MPV-level comfort, has received high acclaim since its launch, reflecting strong expectations for this model in Vietnam."For more than 30 years, Mitsubishi Motors has worked to support the growth of the automotive industry and economy in Vietnam," said Tatsuo Nakamura, executive vice president of Mitsubishi Motors. "Through the introduction of ASEAN strategic models and the establishment of a dealer network built on strong brand loyalty, we are grateful to have earned the trust of our customers. Looking ahead, we will continue striving to expand sales in the Vietnamese market and strengthen Mitsubishi Motors' presence across the ASEAN region."*According to Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association (VAMA) ratingsAbout Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211) - a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan - is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has about 28,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan and the ASEAN region. Mitsubishi Motors has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, Mitsubishi Motors has been a leader in electrification - launched the i-MiEV, the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV, the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013. With a target of increasing the sales ratio of electrified vehicles to 100% by 2035, Mitsubishi Motors will deliver models that embody Mitsubishi Motors-ness and contribute to the realization of a carbon-neutral society. For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit the company's website at https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/Source: Mitsubishi MotorsCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.