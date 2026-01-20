Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - The St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Programme is pleased to announce that its Executive Chairman, His Excellency Calvin St. Juste, has been invited to serve on the Board of Governance of the Asian Institute of Artificial Intelligence (AIAI).

The invitation, extended to H.E. St. Juste in his personal capacity, reflects international recognition of his leadership in public-sector modernisation, governance, and technology-enabled reform.

This appointment also underscores the global relevance of the digital transformation agenda being advanced under his chairmanship.

The Asian Institute of Artificial Intelligence is a newly established research and academic institution dedicated to the advancement of responsible, ethical, and inclusive artificial intelligence in Nepal and across the wider Asian region.

Commenting on the appointment, H.E. St. Juste said the invitation represents an important professional milestone, while also reinforcing the strategic direction being pursued at the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Programme.

"I am deeply honoured by this invitation from the Asian Institute of Artificial Intelligence," said His Excellency Calvin St. Juste. "While this appointment is a personal one, it reflects the values and forward-looking reforms that we are embedding within the Citizenship Programme of St. Kitts and Nevis."

The appointment aligns closely with the Programme's six core principles, particularly its focus on digital transformation, transparency, efficiency, global leadership, and good governance. Under H.E. St. Juste's leadership, the Programme has undertaken a comprehensive modernisation strategy aimed at strengthening institutional resilience and international confidence.

Key initiatives include the integration of blockchain-verified certificates within the due diligence process, enhancing data integrity, traceability, and security. Also planned is the rollout of advanced biometric systems, further reinforcing identity verification, compliance, and programme integrity.

"These reforms demonstrate our commitment to ensuring that St. Kitts and Nevis remains at the forefront of innovation and responsible governance within the global investment migration industry," H.E. St. Juste said. "AI, when applied thoughtfully, is a powerful tool for strengthening public trust and national competitiveness."

H.E. St. Juste's participation on the AIAI Board of Governance creates opportunities for broader international engagement between emerging technology institutions and global policy and financial ecosystems.

"Responsible artificial intelligence, much like responsible investment governance, depends on leadership, sound policy frameworks, and cross-border collaboration," H.E. St. Juste added. "I welcome the opportunity to contribute to the global dialogue on how AI-driven innovation can be harnessed ethically and inclusively, in full alignment with international compliance standards and the shared vision of AI for Good."

The latest development reaffirms the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Programme's commitment to continuous improvement, international cooperation, and the adoption of best-in-class technologies.

