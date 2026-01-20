Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.01.2026
PR Newswire
20.01.2026 10:06 Uhr
Zadarma IPTelecom Bulgaria Ltd: Multilingual AI Voice Agent was launched by Zadarma

LONDON, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zadarma, a global VoIP service provider, announces the launch of the Zadarma AI Voice Agent. This virtual assistant handles calls, uses a natural, realistic voice, and communicates with customers during and outside business hours.

Zadarma Logo

The AI voice agent uses your existing knowledge base to provide customers with accurate information. It can also transfer calls to a live agent when needed. The AI agent is available 24/7 and supports eight languages.

What sets the Zadarma AI Voice Agent apart is its unique combination of multilingual support, built-in integration with cloud PBX and CRM, and cost efficiency without compromising on quality. This combination is rarely available on a single platform.

The AI agent is fully integrated with the latest versions of ChatGPT. Support for Gemini is expected to be added in the near future.

Key Features of the Zadarma AI Voice Agent:

  • Call handling: During and outside business hours.
  • Natural voice interaction: Realistic, natural speech.
  • PBX and CRM integration: Built-in and ready to use.
  • 24/7 availability: Answers calls around the clock.
  • Knowledge base integration: Uses your knowledge base to provide accurate information.
  • Call Routing: Transfers calls to the right employee when human assistance is required.
  • Multilingual Support: Communicates in eight languages.

The Zadarma AI Voice Agent doesn't require advanced technical knowledge. This means that even small businesses can access professional communication features. The company is dedicated to offering a ready-to-use tool that provides reliable, high-quality voice interactions.

The service is already available to users of the Zadarma free Cloud PBX.

With the Zadarma AI Voice Agent, businesses can now provide faster, more reliable support, reduce wait times, and maintain high-quality service even outside your business hours.

About Zadarma

Zadarma is a global provider of cloud communication solutions, committed to innovation and to the continuous improvement of its suite of services since 2006. With tools such as cloud PBX, CRM, integration with leading CRM systems, global phone numbers, global calling services, and much more, Zadarma places customer experience at the heart of its vision.

Trusted by customers worldwide, Zadarma combines advanced technology with reliability, ease of use, and 24/7 multichannel, multilingual customer support.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2860655/Zadarma_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/multilingual-ai-voice-agent-was-launched-by-zadarma-302662265.html

