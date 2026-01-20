Anzeige
20.01.2026 10:34 Uhr
The solution behind the world's leading global teams: Holafly for Business launches the first permanent worldwide plan that ends roaming for companies

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2026, one of the bigger players in the eSIM market, has introduced a new solution aimed at companies with teams constantly on the move: Holafly Plans for Business, the first permanent global data plan built specifically for international organisations.

Unlike roaming agreements, still chained to outdated infrastructure, Holafly Plans for Business is designed to stay available on employees' devices, eliminating the need to reinstall or reconfigure connectivity every time someone travels; an exclusive add-on that helps teams stay connected when it matters most, anywhere in the world, without disruptions or last-minute fixes.

The model has been shaped around a common frustration voiced by global companies: paying in advance for data that often goes unused, while still risking shortages when travel increases unexpectedly. With Holafly Plans for Business, companies can adjust data allowances at any time. When an employee needs unlimited data, the upgrade happens automatically and is billed only for the period it is actually used. Months without travel or data consumption simply aren't charged.

This approach allows organisations to stay prepared for international travel without locking themselves into fixed costs or long-term commitments. The plan remains active at all times, ready to work wherever employees go, while giving finance and operations teams full visibility and control.

To support the launch, Holafly is offering new enterprise customers reduced access to Always On, an add-on designed to guarantee basic mobile access worldwide. Even during quieter periods when a company reduces its data package, Always On ensures every employee retains a baseline allowance, helping teams remain reachable in case of unexpected travel or urgent needs.

The launch comes as international business travel continues to rise. According to Holafly's Global Travel & eSIM Report, more than half of professionals travelled more for work in 2025 than in the previous year, and eight in ten expect to travel internationally in 2026. Companies across sectors already rely on Holafly for Business to manage mobile data abroad, including organisations such as Nike, Deloitte, Airbnb, Volvo, among others.

"With Holafly Plans for Business, we wanted to remove the guesswork that companies face when managing mobile data internationally," said Alex Bryszkowski, VP of B2B & Partnerships at Holafly. "Teams shouldn't have to predict travel patterns months in advance or worry about whether service will work when they land. The plan is always there, usage adapts automatically, and employees stay reachable wherever work takes them."

About Holafly:
Holafly is the global leader in eSIMs for travelers, offering coverage in over 200 destinations. With an outstanding 4.6/5 rating on Trustpilot and more than 15 million satisfied users, it has become the preferred eSIM choice for international travelers. Its unlimited data offering ensures peace of mind anywhere in the world.

Contact: press@holafly.com/ marina.m@holafly.com


