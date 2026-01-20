WEI Named 2025 CVS Health Supplier Star of the Year

Award recognizes WEI's strategic innovation, technical execution, and commitment to long-term partnership

SALEM, NH / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / WEI, a leading provider of custom IT solutions and services, is proud to announce that it has been recognized by CVS Health as the 2025 Supplier Star of the Year. This prestigious award honors suppliers who have demonstrated consistent innovation, operational excellence, and long-term value creation for one of the most respected healthcare retailers in the United States.

This recognition is the culmination of strategic initiatives WEI has continued to help develop, design, and deploy as out-of-the-box solutions. This includes projects for quality control automation, end-user experience optimization, AI modeling, and infrastructure modernization. These efforts have consistently driven measurable impact across CVS Health's technology and business operations.

"This award is especially meaningful because it recognizes not just one project, but the entire collaborative relationship we have with CVS Health," said Belisario Rosas, President and Co-Founder of WEI. "This collaboration is rooted in mutual respect, accountability, and shared innovation. Working with CVS Health pushes our team to exceed expectations. We're deeply grateful for this recognition and excited for what we'll build together in the future."

The award highlights WEI's excellence in key performance areas, including:

Product & Service Quality: Delivering superior solutions tailored to CVS Health's operational and regulatory requirements.

Timeliness: Supporting reliable rollouts with high precision and on-time execution.

Innovation: Deploying forward-thinking technologies that create tangible competitive advantage.

Cost Management: Balancing financial discipline with high-value solution delivery.

Customer Service: Serving as a reliable, solution-focused partner.

Ethical Standards: Aligning to CVS Health's expectations for corporate responsibility and sustainability.

"Every WEI employee sees their contribution when they walk into a CVS location and interact with the technology they helped bring to life," said WEI Chief Architect and Chief Technology Officer David Fafel. "Our relationship with CVS Health continues to challenge us to raise the bar in solution design, delivery quality, and technical innovation. This enables WEI to be a better collaborator with CVS Health."

The recognition also reflects WEI's broader mission to build long-term relationships based on trust, performance, and outcomes. WEI maintains industry-leading labs, such as its Proof of Concept Lab, Imaging Lab with VPN, and Integration & Testing Lab, which allow clients like CVS Health to validate technology investments and reduce deployment risk before a single asset ships.

Backed by more than 36 years of engineering excellence, a 24/7/365 support model, and deep expertise across cloud, AI, infrastructure, and cybersecurity, WEI continues to act as a true technology partner in progress for enterprise clients.

In addition to this year's recognition, WEI was also named the 2015 CVS Health Innovator of the Year, further highlighting the strength and longevity of the partnership.

About WEI

WEI is an innovative, full-service, customer-centric IT solution provider. It is an expert in business technology optimization, helping clients improve their technological environments and work more a single, company-wide model to increase utilization and efficiency across efficiently. WEI works with clients to understand goals, integrate strategy with technology solutions, and leverage their current IT environment into one company-wide model to increase utilization and efficiency around their unique business processes.

WEI's clients benefit from a strong focus on customer satisfaction and attention to detail. They combine cutting-edge technology with architectural design, value-added services, on-site training, integration and testing labs, and a commitment to quality. From solution design through implementation, WEI's sales and technical team remains focused on providing unwavering support throughout a project.

