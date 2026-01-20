Anzeige
98,7% Goldausbeute ohne Cyanid - kommt jetzt der Milliarden-Deal?
20.01.2026 11:10 Uhr
Salient Predictions: Enwex and Salient Partner to Deliver Forecast Intelligence for Renewable Energy Indices

Enwex renewable energy index forecasts available through the Salient platform; Salient forecast intelligence distributed through both Salient and Energy Weather

BOSTON, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enwex (Energy Weather Indices) and Salient today announced a strategic partnership to expand access to the Enwex Renewable Energy Indices and deliver forward-looking forecast intelligence for energy market participants managing renewable-driven and weather-related risk as power systems shift toward higher renewable penetration.

Under the partnership, forecasts for the Enwex index suite-which translates temperature, wind, and solar conditions into standardized indices-will be available through Salient's platform, enabling traders, risk managers, and commercial teams to incorporate Enwex benchmarks alongside Salient's subseasonal-to-seasonal (S2S) forecasts.

Additionally, Salient's forecasts of the Enwex indices will be available from Salient and distributed through Energy Weather, supporting hedging, valuation, and scenario analysis. Salient and Energy Weather will serve as the exclusive forecast providers for the Enwex indices.

The partnership builds on earlier collaboration between the two companies, including a February 2025 webinar demonstrating how forecast intelligence and renewable indices can be used together in risk management workflows.

"Renewables are increasingly shaping power markets, and weather volatility is one of the most important drivers of uncertainty," said Robin Girmes, CEO of Energy Weather. "Pairing the Enwex renewable energy indices with Salient's forecast capability makes it easier for market participants to manage renewable volume and weather-driven risk."

"Clients need decision-ready tools as renewable penetration increases," said Matt Stein, CEO of Salient. "This partnership combines an established renewable index framework with forecast intelligence so users can move from observing risk to anticipating it."

Availability

The Enwex forecasts will be available through Salient's platform effective February 15, 2026, with Salient's Enwex forecast intelligence accessible from Salient and through Energy Weather's platform.

About Enwex

Enwex

About Salient

Salient provides subseasonal-to-seasonal weather forecasts using climate science and machine learning to help enterprise clients manage weather risk and improve decision-making. Learn more: www.salientpredictions.com

Media Contacts

Enwex: Robin Girmes - info@enwex.com

Salient: Matt Stein - info@salientpredictions.com


