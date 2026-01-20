Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
98,7% Goldausbeute ohne Cyanid - kommt jetzt der Milliarden-Deal?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.01.2026 11:10 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WOAHRAE: Jay Walker Launches VIONEX, a Nashville-Based Media Holding Company Backed by Hundreds of Millions in Operating Capital

New Company to Launch LMAO Studios and a 24/7 Comedy Network; Walker Media Group, Revive Media Co., and WOAHRAE to Merge Under VIONEX

VIONEX Logo

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jay Walker, media executive, executive producer, and entrepreneur, today announced the launch of VIONEX, a next-generation media holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. The company will be controlled by TBC Ventures, which holds a 100% controlling stake and is wholly owned by Walker.

VIONEX launches with hundreds of millions of dollars in operating capital, positioning the company to rapidly scale content creation, network distribution, talent partnerships, and strategic acquisitions across television, digital, audio, and live entertainment.

As part of its formation, Walker Media Group, Inc., Revive Media Co., and WOAHRAE will merge into and operate under the VIONEX corporate structure, consolidating Walker's media assets, creative platforms, intellectual property, and operating teams into a unified holding company built for scale and long-term growth.

One of VIONEX's first major studio initiatives is the launch of LMAO Studios, a comedy-focused production and talent platform dedicated to developing original comedy series, stand-up specials, scripted programming, and digital franchises. LMAO Studios will anchor the rollout of a 24/7 comedy television network, exclusively dedicated to comedy programming and culture.

"VIONEX is about ownership, infrastructure, and control," said Jay Walker, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of VIONEX. "By bringing Walker Media Group, Revive Media Co., and WOAHRAE together under one holding company, we're not just expanding - we're building a real media institution designed to last."

Leadership Team

VIONEX will be led by a seasoned executive team spanning media, finance, legal, production, and brand strategy:

  • Jay Walker - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
  • William Everett - President & Chief Operating Officer
  • Marcus L. Whitfield - Chief Financial Officer

Executive Leadership:

  • Simone K. Reynolds - EVP, Head of Marketing & Brand Strategy
  • Terrence W. Holloway - EVP, Head of Studio
  • Erica J. Hollowell, Esq. - EVP, General Counsel
  • Yolanda S. Price - SVP, People & Culture
  • Xavier L. Monroe - EVP, Head of Production & Talent Partnerships
  • Kimora L. Evans - EVP, Head of Television & Audio

Strategic Expansion

Beyond original programming and network launches, VIONEX plans to actively pursue the acquisition of local television stations across the United States, expanding its owned-and-operated footprint and strengthening its control over regional and national distribution.

Operating through a modern holding-company model, VIONEX will house studios, networks, digital platforms, audio divisions, live event businesses, and international licensing operations under a centralized corporate framework designed for speed, scale, and sustained value creation.

"The future of media belongs to companies that own IP and distribution," Walker added. "VIONEX is being built to do exactly that."

About VIONEX

VIONEX is a Nashville-based media holding company focused on original content, network operations, talent partnerships, and strategic acquisitions across television, digital, audio, and live entertainment. Controlled by TBC Ventures, VIONEX is designed to scale premium media brands through long-term ownership and disciplined growth.

MEDIA INQUIRIES / PRESS CONTACT
Khali West
Press & Public Relations
Email: kwest@woahrae.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e5973127-0f88-4cb3-ad4c-68bc6ea25b95


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.