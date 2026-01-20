WOAHRAE: Jay Walker Launches VIONEX, a Nashville-Based Media Holding Company Backed by Hundreds of Millions in Operating Capital

New Company to Launch LMAO Studios and a 24/7 Comedy Network; Walker Media Group, Revive Media Co., and WOAHRAE to Merge Under VIONEX





NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jay Walker, media executive, executive producer, and entrepreneur, today announced the launch of VIONEX, a next-generation media holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. The company will be controlled by TBC Ventures, which holds a 100% controlling stake and is wholly owned by Walker.

VIONEX launches with hundreds of millions of dollars in operating capital, positioning the company to rapidly scale content creation, network distribution, talent partnerships, and strategic acquisitions across television, digital, audio, and live entertainment.

As part of its formation, Walker Media Group, Inc., Revive Media Co., and WOAHRAE will merge into and operate under the VIONEX corporate structure, consolidating Walker's media assets, creative platforms, intellectual property, and operating teams into a unified holding company built for scale and long-term growth.

One of VIONEX's first major studio initiatives is the launch of LMAO Studios, a comedy-focused production and talent platform dedicated to developing original comedy series, stand-up specials, scripted programming, and digital franchises. LMAO Studios will anchor the rollout of a 24/7 comedy television network, exclusively dedicated to comedy programming and culture.

"VIONEX is about ownership, infrastructure, and control," said Jay Walker, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of VIONEX. "By bringing Walker Media Group, Revive Media Co., and WOAHRAE together under one holding company, we're not just expanding - we're building a real media institution designed to last."

Leadership Team

VIONEX will be led by a seasoned executive team spanning media, finance, legal, production, and brand strategy:

Jay Walker - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

William Everett - President & Chief Operating Officer

Marcus L. Whitfield - Chief Financial Officer



Executive Leadership:

Simone K. Reynolds - EVP, Head of Marketing & Brand Strategy

Terrence W. Holloway - EVP, Head of Studio

Erica J. Hollowell, Esq. - EVP, General Counsel

Yolanda S. Price - SVP, People & Culture

Xavier L. Monroe - EVP, Head of Production & Talent Partnerships

- EVP, Head of Production & Talent Partnerships Kimora L. Evans - EVP, Head of Television & Audio

Strategic Expansion

Beyond original programming and network launches, VIONEX plans to actively pursue the acquisition of local television stations across the United States, expanding its owned-and-operated footprint and strengthening its control over regional and national distribution.

Operating through a modern holding-company model, VIONEX will house studios, networks, digital platforms, audio divisions, live event businesses, and international licensing operations under a centralized corporate framework designed for speed, scale, and sustained value creation.

"The future of media belongs to companies that own IP and distribution," Walker added. "VIONEX is being built to do exactly that."

About VIONEX

VIONEX is a Nashville-based media holding company focused on original content, network operations, talent partnerships, and strategic acquisitions across television, digital, audio, and live entertainment. Controlled by TBC Ventures, VIONEX is designed to scale premium media brands through long-term ownership and disciplined growth.

