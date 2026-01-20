Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.01.2026
PR Newswire
20.01.2026 11:24 Uhr
144 Leser
Envision Energy: Envision Partners with Kazakhstan Samruk-Kazyna Invest to Expand Energy Storage and Renewable Growth in Central Asia

ABU DHABI, UAE, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, announced a Joint Development Agreement with Samruk-Kazyna Invest (SKI), the investment arm of Kazakhstan's sovereign wealth fund, for the localized production of BESS at Envision Global Tech Day 2026 during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW). The signing was witnessed by Edward Hou, Senior Vice President and President of Asia-Pacific Region at Envision Energy, and Saken Muratuly, Representative of Samruk-Kazyna JSC Chaiman, aiming to advance energy storage localization, technology transfer, project deployment, and regional market expansion in Kazakhstan.


Kazakhstan, a leading energy player in Central Asia, is at a critical stage of its energy transition. Rapidly expanding wind and solar projects are driving growing demand for grid flexibility and energy storage. Envision and SKI will collaborate to establish local BESS assembly and manufacturing capabilities, supporting a stable supply chain, reducing reliance on imported equipment, and improving delivery efficiency and cost competitiveness.

"Kazakhstan is emerging as a green energy hub in Central Asia, leading the region in renewable installed capacity and project scale. Its wind and solar projects have repeatedly set new regional records, positioning the country as a benchmark for energy transition across Central Asia." said Saken Muratuly. "Energy storage is a critical infrastructure for large-scale renewable integration. Localizing BESS will enhance Kazakhstan's renewable energy integration, grid resilience, and ensure grid stability and energy security. This partnership marks an important starting point for deepened collaboration between SKI and Envision, stimulating local industries, creating high-quality jobs, and accelerating industrial upgrading. We look forward to advancing projects across multiple energy scenarios and establishing nationally recognized demonstration initiatives."

"This partnership marks a major institutional and industrial milestone in clean energy collaboration, strengthening long-term trust and synergy across the green energy value chain." added Edward Hou, "Envision will further deepen mutual trust and coordination across the green energy value chain, and leverage our strengths in large-scale BESS project delivery, digital energy management, and system safety to accelerate the country's energy transition and sustainability goals. Building on this foundation, we will support Kazakhstan's energy structure transformation and the achievement of its medium- to long-term emission-reduction targets, supporting green energy transition and sustainable development across Central Asia."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2865133/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/envision-partners-with-kazakhstan-samruk-kazyna-invest-to-expand-energy-storage-and-renewable-growth-in-central-asia-302665268.html

