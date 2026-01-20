Clapp Finance Launches Flexible Savings: Up to 5.2% APY With Instant Access

PRAGUE, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clapp Finance, an all-in-one crypto management platform, has introduced Flexible Savings. This high-yield product lets users earn competitive interest on crypto, stablecoins and euros without locking funds away, providing a secure, liquid way to grow wealth within the app.

The launch meets surging demand for passive income on digital assets. It offers up to 5.2% APY on assets like EUR, BTC, ETH, and stablecoins, with daily compounding and instant access.

"People want their money to grow without being tied up," said Ilya Stadnik, CEO of Clapp Finance. "Banks offer low rates; many crypto products require lockups. Flexible Savings changes that - it lets you earn a high yield while keeping full access to your funds. This is the start of our hub for diversified earnings, with Fixed Savings coming soon, to give you total control over your wealth."

Key Features of Clapp Flexible Savings

High yield, no lockups : Earn up to 5.2% APY. Withdraw any amount, anytime.

: Earn up to 5.2% APY. Withdraw any amount, anytime. Daily compounding : Interest is added every 24 hours.

: Interest is added every 24 hours. Multi-asset support : Earn on EUR, USDC, USDT, BTC, and ETH.

: Earn on EUR, USDC, USDT, BTC, and ETH. Secure & regulated : Assets are safeguarded by Fireblocks; Clapp is a registered EU VASP.

: Assets are safeguarded by Fireblocks; Clapp is a registered EU VASP. Fully integrated: Manage savings seamlessly within your Clapp Wallet, alongside trading, credit lines, and portfolios.

Redefining Savings with Unprecedented Flexibility

Your savings are part of your financial strategy in Clapp. Earn yield, then instantly move funds to trade, manage credit, or invest - all without fees or delays. This seamless liquidity is ideal for an emergency fund, goals, or idle capital.

Current APY Rates

EUR, USDC, USDT: 5.2% APY

Ethereum (ETH): 4.2% APY

Bitcoin (BTC): 3.2% APY

The launch responds to the explosive, 13x growth of the yield-bearing stablecoin sector in under two years, highlighting a major shift as investors seek reliable passive income beyond traditional finance.

Ready to Start Earning?

Users can activate Clapp Flexible Savings in seconds within the app, starting with just €10 or $10 equivalent.

About Clapp Finance

Clapp is an EU-based fintech founded in 2025, offering an all-in-one crypto platform. Its integrated wallet, exchange, savings, portfolios, and credit lines bridge CeFi and DeFi with user-friendly tools for over 130 countries.

Follow Clapp's journey on X and LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Alicia Ktorides

PR & Communications Manager

aktorides@clapp.finance

https://clapp.finance/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2826205/5723599/Clapp_Finance_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clapp-finance-launches-flexible-savings-up-to-5-2-apy-with-instant-access-302664589.html