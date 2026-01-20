ZENWORK INC: Compliancely Evolves from TIN Matching to Full-Stack Business Verification and Credit Risk Platform

New enterprise-grade modules and APIs transform Compliancely from a TIN-matching tool into a unified KYB, tax, and credit risk assessment platform.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / Compliancely, a real-time business verification, compliance, and credit risk assessment platform under the Zenwork umbrella, expands its footprint from the standalone real-time TIN Matching and tax transcripts tool to a comprehensive KYB, tax, and credit risk assessment stack. As part of this expansion, the company is launching four new modules designed to enhance the approval process, strengthen controls, and deliver audit-ready evidence at scale.

In addition to the new modules, major developments have been made to its core APIs and bulk workflows. Organizations can now verify businesses and individuals across tax identity, employment eligibility, income, and risk through a single dashboard.

What's New?

Form I-9 verification: Verify employment eligibility with authoritative sources to support compliant hiring, including remote and high-volume onboarding.

Income Verification: Validate earnings using trusted government data to lower default risk and detect inflated income.

Business Verification : Run real-time KYB checks across TIN, business status, address, and watchlists, right from the dashboard.

Individual Tax Risk Report: A consolidated, decision-ready view of identity, tax, and compliance risk for people, with structured outputs and scoring.

Business Tax Risk Report: A 360° risk profile combining IRS signals (e.g., liens/levies) and public records for underwriting and portfolio reviews.

In addition to the new modules, Compliancely has significantly enhanced its existing capabilities to help support high-volume use cases and regulatory scrutiny:

TIN Match now supports high-volume bulk matching and an enterprise API. Teams can process large TIN verification and receive results within two to three seconds. Built-in webhooks, retries, and detailed audit logs further add to its improved reliability.

Tax transcripts retrieval is now faster and more comprehensive with expanded coverage. Teams also have quicker access to standardized, audit-ready records designed for regulatory and internal review.

Why now?

This expansion reflects growing regulatory pressure, increased scrutiny of onboarding decisions, and demand from customers to consolidate verification, tax, and risk controls into fewer systems.

"Our customers want better data and fewer vendors in their verification stack, not more noise, " said Sanjeev Singh, CEO & Co-Founder of Compliancely. "They needed a reliable, end-to-end verification platform that helps them approve faster, reduce risk exposure, and stay audit-ready as regulatory scrutiny increases. And this launch represents a major step toward delivering that end-to-end control."

By consolidating verification, assessment, and monitoring within a single platform, organizations can now streamline procurement, reduce vendor sprawl, and simplify day-to-day operations. This unified platform serves a wide range of industries, including fintech companies, payroll and staffing providers, marketplaces, B2B SaaS firms, lenders and underwriters, and payment service providers.

For instance, lenders and payroll providers can now verify tax identity, income, employment eligibility, and risk indicators within a single approval flow rather than stitching together multiple vendors. This not only reduces operational friction but also improves decision-making by ensuring all checks are consistent, timely, and auditable.

Looking ahead, the platform will continue to broaden its capabilities and add new modules, such as Comprehensive Watchlist Screening and Public Record Screening, further strengthening its ability to serve as an end-to-end compliance hub.

About Zenwork Compliancely: Compliancely is a real-time business verification, compliance, and credit risk assessment platform . It is part of a larger suite of products offered by Zenwork, an Arkansas-based RegTech service provider. It centralizes identity checks, risk analysis, and ongoing compliance monitoring into one intelligent dashboard. Built for scale, it helps companies reduce fraud, stay compliant year-round, and make smarter business decisions faster.

About Zenwork Inc.

Zenwork Inc., the parent company of Compliancely and Tax1099, is a leader in digital tax compliance and regulatory reporting. The company leverages automation to revolutionize business tax compliance, providing a modern SaaS and API platform that adapts to evolving regulatory reporting requirements, risk mitigation, and compliance needs.

