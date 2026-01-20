China-based metallization paste supplier DK Electronic Materials says a major unnamed customer has adopted its high-copper metallization paste for gigawatt-scale solar cell production, combining copper paste with a seed-layer silver paste compatible with n-type and tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) 3.0 processes.In a recent investor communication, DK Electronic Materials (DKEM) said its high-copper metallization paste had met a gigawatt-scale production target at an unnamed "strategic customer," with the customer now moving to deploy the material across a larger production capacity. DKEM's ...

