COCA, Stablecoin Challenger Bank, Hits Unicorn Status

LONDON, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- COCA today announced a defining milestone for the company and its ecosystem: the $COCA token has surpassed $1 and is currently trading at $1.59, pushing COCA into the three-comma club with a fully diluted valuation (FDV) exceeding $1 billion and firmly establishing it as a crypto unicorn.

While the token price marks a visible inflection point, COCA emphasizes that this milestone is the result of business fundamentals and real-world usage, not short-term market speculation. The milestone reflects growing investor confidence in a new category of financial infrastructure: stablecoin challenger banking built for everyday life.

A Unicorn Built on Revenue and Usage

COCA's growth has been powered by execution, not incentives. In just nine months, the company reached a $3M+ annual recurring revenue (ARR) run rate, generated through payments, card usage, and core banking activity-an unusually fast trajectory for a crypto-native financial platform.

User adoption has scaled in parallel:

Monthly active users up 694% since mid-2025

since mid-2025 Card issuance up 250%+ quarter-over-quarter, signaling strong demand for stablecoin-based everyday banking

These indicators point to a platform users increasingly rely on as a primary financial tool, a key signal for both retail and institutional investors.

Disciplined Token Economics

The COCA ecosystem is powered by the $COCA token and its 'Only Up!' tokenomics, introduced in August 2025. The model is utility-led: users stake $COCA to unlock enhanced banking benefits and governance rights, aligning long-term participation with ecosystem growth.

To reinforce predictability and long-term confidence, no new token distributions are planned until December 1, 2026, with any future changes subject to community governance.

About COCA

COCA is a next-generation stablecoin challenger bank trusted by over 1 million users worldwide. Built on a fully non-custodial architecture with MPC security and biometric recovery, COCA enables users to spend, earn, and manage stablecoins globally with banking-grade simplicity. The ecosystem is powered by the $COCA token , which unlocks membership benefits and governance rights.

Learn more at www.coca.xyz

Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Digital assets involve risk, and readers should conduct their own due diligence.

