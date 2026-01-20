Anzeige
20.01.2026 11:42 Uhr
Infinix NOTE Edge's 'Ten-Dimensional Reveal' Holographic Spectacle: Ushering in a New Era of 10 Dimensions of Excellence

A Spectacular Beachside Light Art Show Merges Creativity, Performance, and Innovation to Showcase NOTE Edge's Unrivaled Design, Performance, and All-Scenario Excellence

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 15, Infinix transformed a Jakarta beachfront into a breathtaking immersive event titled "Ten-Dimensional Reveal," using light as its brush and the sea as its canvas to officially unveil the highly anticipated Infinix NOTE Edge. As the music intensified, arrays of light shifted, dynamically decoding the concept of "Ten-in-One Excellence"- NOTE Edge's all-around evolution across appearance, speed, endurance, longevity, sensitivity, immersion, precision, stability, reliability, and intelligence.

Dancers and a matrix of light move in harmony, showcasing the Infinix NOTE Edge's 10 Dimensions of Excellence

Infinix's "Ten-Dimensional Reveal" is an immersive audiovisual art show that interprets NOTE Edge's "Ten-in-One Excellence" through a matrix of light and shadow including LEDs, lasers, and projections, combined with dynamic singing and dancing, serving as a visual prelude to the new series. The event captivated onlookers through a seamless fusion of art and technology. It began with an enigmatic daytime installation, where performers meticulously placed an LED matrix along the shoreline, sparking curiosity. As dusk fell, a laser-projected countdown beamed into the layered clouds, marking the start of the audiovisual spectacle. The entire field of lights pulsed in synchronized rhythm, as if brought to life.

Light Spectacle Heated Up the Audience with Dynamic Song and Dance

In a carefully choreographed sequence, the illuminated array interacted dynamically with a central LED screen. Lights lit up sequentially. At that moment, a breathtaking aerial scene captured the Infinix logo flashing across the LED display. Finally, the screen clearly revealed the look of the NOTE Edge. Local dancers took to the stage, using light painting to write "Infinix," before more light-painted text converged from all directions, forming and announcing "Meet Infinix NOTE Edge," bringing the event to a spectacular climax.

Infinix NOTE Edge Shines on Jakarta Beach with Futuristic Stage

More than just an audiovisual spectacle, this was an artistic interpretation of the NOTE Edge's "Shimmering Elegance, Ten-in-One Excellence" philosophy. The "Ten-Dimensional Reveal," with its dimension-breaking visual effects, embodied the NOTE Edge's shimmering elegant exterior and its ten-in-one capability. The flowing curves and dynamic layers of light across the night sky served as a vivid metaphor for the phone's 3D curved display and shimmering design. The dazzling LED screen and diverse visual effects shone through the night sky, announcing that the ten-in-one excellence of NOTE Edge is designed to meet the dynamic needs of diverse scenarios. This creative unveiling translated the product's design aesthetics and display technology into a palpable public experience, setting a tone of both artistic flair and technology excellence for the NOTE Edge's debut.

Infinix NOTE Edge Makes A Stunning Debut

The "Ten-Dimensional Reveal" marked the official unveiling of the NOTE Edge, setting the tone for its upcoming launch, and today, the Infinix NOTE Edge is officially launched, promising to deliver an intelligent lifestyle experience-balancing elegant design with formidable performance.

About Infinix

Established in 2013, Infinix is an innovation-driven brand dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technology, bold design, and outstanding performance. The brand provides smart, enjoyable mobile experiences that enhance everyday life. Beyond smartphones, Infinix has expanded its portfolio to include TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, tablets, smart TVs, and more-building a comprehensive ecosystem of smart devices. Currently, Infinix products are available in over 70 countries and regions worldwide, including Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, South Asia, and Southeast Asia.

For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2865163/20260120_173632.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2865161/5.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2865160/1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2865162/12.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/infinix-note-edges-ten-dimensional-reveal-holographic-spectacle-ushering-in-a-new-era-of-10-dimensions-of-excellence-302665284.html

