Windrose is offering 3 months of unlimited charging on the Greenlane Network for each Windrose Global E700 purchase to help close the total cost of ownership gap between electric and diesel trucks

Customers gain immediate access to Greenlane's charging network, gold level subscription service, and 24/7 support across key freight corridors, including I-10 linking California and Arizona and I-15 linking California and Nevada

Windrose's Global E700 achieved 772 kW peak charging and nearly 300-mile range on Greenlane's network, validating both systems are operationally ready for commercial freight

To address the total cost of ownership (TCO) gap between electric and diesel trucks, Windrose Technology will offer 3 months of unlimited charging on Greenlane Infrastructure's network for each qualifying Windrose Global E700 Class 8 electric truck purchased. Windrose has also negotiated preferred rates for its customers to use Greenlane's network for pilot programs, helping fleets experience fast, reliable charging without upfront infrastructure investment. The incentive helps lower the barrier to fleet electrification while providing immediate access to Greenlane's high-performance charging network and technology ecosystem, enabling a seamless transition to electric freight.

"We're committed to making electric trucking accessible and cost-competitive for fleets," said Wen Han, founder and CEO of Windrose Technology. "But vehicles are only half the equation. Charging infrastructure for electric trucks is just like a high-speed cellular network is to the smartphone. Accessible high-power, high-quality, and strategically-placed charging infrastructure by Greenlane is what enables fleets to deploy at scale and at lower costs."

Windrose customers will be able to activate their Greenlane charging credit through this dedicated portal. Once onboarded, fleets gain immediate access to Greenlane's high-power chargers and Greenlane Edge subscription service with advanced reservation tools, fleet management capabilities, and a 24/7 support network all covered by Windrose. The charging credit will be redeemable across Greenlane's charging stations on key freight routes, including the I-10 and I-15 corridors, offering fleets convenient access to reliable medium- and heavy-duty (MDHD) charging from the start without the complexities of new site development or utility interconnection.

"Total cost of entry is the biggest decision factor for fleet operators when they are thinking about electrification," said Patrick Macdonald-King, CEO of Greenlane. "Windrose's offer to integrate charging infrastructure directly into the vehicle purchase eliminates some of the guesswork and upfront costs that have historically slowed adoption. This partnership is about giving fleet operators a complete, ready-to-deploy solution on day one."

The collaboration builds on the two companies' proven interoperability, recently validated through Windrose's successful long-haul pilot runs on the I-10 freight corridor between Greenlane's charging hub in Colton, Calif., and Phoenix, Ariz., as well as on the I-15 corridor to Las Vegas.

During testing, the Windrose Global E700 achieved a 772 kW peak charging rate and over 400 miles of range on a single charge while carrying a near-maximum payload of around 74,000 pounds. Critically, the Global E700 completed each route on a single charge, proving that with Greenlane's upcoming charging sites in Phoenix and Las Vegas, both the I-10 and I-15 corridors can support fully operational electric freight.

This new complimentary charging offer is now active and available to qualified U.S. customers who purchase the Windrose Global E700. To learn more about the offering, visit www.windrose.tech. For more information on Greenlane's charging hub and technology ecosystem, visit www.drivegreenlane.com or the Colton Greenlane Center at 1650 Fairway Drive in Colton, CA.

About Windrose Technology

Based in Antwerp, Belgium, Windrose Technology is a global developer of electric long-haul trucks. Founded in 2022 by Stanford University graduate Wen Han, Windrose has now brought its trucks to 24 countries in five continents, including North America, Europe, South America Asia, and Oceania. Windrose is backed by HSBC, Citi, Fountainvest, GSR Ventures, HITE Hedge, Goodman Group, and other world-renowned investors, and has now worked with CEVA, Decathlon, Remy Cointreau, Nestle Wyeth Nutrition, and many other top brands.

For more information about Windrose Technology's sustainability initiatives, please visit www.windrose.tech.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Infrastructure, LLC's mission is to design, develop, install and operate a nationwide, high-performance, electric public charging and hydrogen refueling network for medium- and heavy-duty battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell commercial vehicles. Greenlane addresses the urgent need for publicly available, nationwide electric charging infrastructure for commercial vehicles, especially for long-haul freight operations, and is a critical step toward the development of an electric vehicle ecosystem across North America.

Greenlane has been recognized for its leadership in advancing zero-emission freight infrastructure, earning the 2025 EVIEs "Private Sector Infrastructure Strategy of the Year" award and being named Fast Company's "Next Big Thing in Tech" for 2025 in Sustainability Energy. These honors reflect Greenlane's pioneering approach to building reliable, high-power charging networks that are shaping the future of clean transportation. Visit www.drivegreenlane.com for more details.

