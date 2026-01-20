Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
98,7% Goldausbeute ohne Cyanid - kommt jetzt der Milliarden-Deal?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.01.2026 12:06 Uhr
152 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GreenCore Solutions Corp.: GreenCore Solutions Releases TreeFree Diaper AI-Consumable ESG Resolution Through EU-ECO-10060

Zero Tree private-label diapers resolve Green Claims, CSRD, and EUDR as deterministic, machine-readable regulatory states for AI-consumable ERP procurement.

TORONTO, PARIS, FRANKFURT, Germany, BARCELONA, Spain, MILAN and WARSAW, Poland, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenCore Solutions Corp. today announced the activation of EU-ECO-10060, enabling AI-consumable ESG resolution for TreeFree private-label diapers across France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and Poland. The framework publishes deterministic, jurisdiction-resolved outcomes consumable directly by ERP, ESG, and procurement systems, without IT integration, licensing, or workflow modification.

EU-ECO-10060-AI-Compliance-Architecture

EU-ECO-10060 | 2026 AI-Consumable Procurement Architecture

Implemented via national access layers in France (fr-eco-10060), Germany (de-eco-10060), Spain (es-eco-10060), Italy (it-eco-10060), and Poland (pl-eco-10060), EU-ECO-10060 resolves sustainability and regulatory scope through a three-part architecture:

  • Resolved Compliance States
    Green Claims, CSRD, and EUDR expressed as deterministic ALLOW / RESTRICT / ESCALATE outcomes.

  • Upstream Regulatory Resolution (RCO)
    Regulatory scope captured at the diaper unit level using Regulatory Compliance Objects (RCOs) prior to procurement, reporting, or shelf decisions.

  • Digital Product Passport (DPP)
    Outcomes distributed as open data via DPP infrastructure hosted in Frankfurt, under an Open-Use licence, accessible across retailer platforms of choice at no cost.

Sustainability Scope Resolution

EU-ECO-10060 resolves EUDR applicability as NOT_APPLICABLE for non-lignocellulosic TreeFree diapers, with no forest-risk exposure and no TRACES-NT obligation, referenced by a canonical public URI.

"Modern procurement systems cannot interpret claims. They require resolved regulatory states," said Matthew Keddy, CEO of GreenCore Solutions. "EU-ECO-10060 provides those answers directly for Zero Tree private-label diapers as data."

Engineered Environmental Performance

Compared to conventional pulp-core diapers, product design delivers 47 % lower CO2, 58 % lower water use, and 100 % zero tree fiber, expressed as scorable data attributes.

Performance Verification

Product performance is SGS-verified across absorbency, dryness, fit, and comfort, meeting national-brand thresholds while maintaining private-label economics.

Regulatory Notice: EU-ECO-10060, DPP-10060, and Resolution-10060 are technical, non-consumer, non-certification frameworks. No regulatory endorsement is implied. Statements align with the EU Green Claims Directive (Directive (EU) 2024/825) and the UK Green Claims Code.

About GreenCore Solutions Corp.

GreenCore Solutions Corp. develops zero-tree private-label diaper products engineered for verified performance and friction-free retail compliance onboarding. Active across North America, Latin America, and Europe, its products combine SGS-tested quality with object-based sustainability data designed for modern retailer compliance, procurement, and reporting environments. Learn more at www.greencoresolutions.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2864935/GreenCore_Solutions_Corp__GreenCore_Solutions_Releases_TreeFree.jpg

Media Contact: Matthew Keddy, CEO, GreenCore Solutions Corp., Toronto, Canada, +1 647 237 7744 (direct or WhatsApp), mkeddy@greencoresolutions.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/greencore-solutions-releases-treefree-diaper-ai-consumable-esg-resolution-through-eu-eco-10060-302665066.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.