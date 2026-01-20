Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.01.2026
20.01.2026 12:12 Uhr
AorticLab S.r.l. Announces Clear Victory Before the European Unified Patent Court in Litigation Brought by Emboline, Inc.

AorticLab's FLOWer embolic protection device has received full clearance following the Unified Patent Court's clear dismissal of Emboline's infringement claims regarding European Patent EP 2129425, ensuring continued patient access to its innovative technology

COLLERETTO GIACOSA, Italy, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AorticLab S.r.l. today announce sits clear victory before the Court of First Instance of the Unified Patent Court (UPC), Local Division Munich, following the comprehensive dismissal of the patent infringement action filed by Emboline, Inc. concerning the European Patent EP2129425.

In its judgement of 13 January 2026, the Court found that AorticLab's FLOWer embolic protection device does not infringe the asserted patent and dismissed all Emboline's claims.

Symbol of innovation and dedication in cardiovascular care. Featuring the tagline

The primary consequence of the UPC verdict (which remains subject to a possible appeal within the statutory time limits) is to enable European patients undergoing interventional cardiology procedures to have access to a safer outcome, AorticLab's FLOWer being the only full body anti-embolic protection device available on the European market.

AorticLab remains committed to the advancement of embolic protection through a combination of rigorous engineering and clinical and scientific excellence.

AorticLab was represented throughout the UPC proceedings by an experienced international legal team, comprising Sabine Agé, attorney-at-law at HOYNG ROKH MONEGIER Law Firm, André Roland, Patent and Trademark attorney at ANDRÉ ROLAND SA - IP Attorneys & Services and Corrado Lucchetti, attorney-at-law at LRV LEGAL.

Franco Osta, Chief Executive Officer of AorticLab s.r.l., commented:

"This decision gives us the clarity needed to accelerate our market growth strategy, not only focusing on Europe, but also pursuing global expansion with particular emphasis on the United States, where an IDE clinical trial has already been approved. With this matter resolved emphatically in our favour, we are fully focused on execution, clinical development, and scaling our presence in high impact transcatheter procedures."

Enrico Pasquino, Chief Technology Officer of AorticLab s.r.l., added:

"AorticLab's Flower, a full-body embolic protection device, represents a new frontier in cerebral protection, designed to help safeguard patients from stroke during complex TAVI procedures and other advanced interventional treatments. AorticLab's device portfolio, which also includes a transcatheter ultrasound debridement system, is founded on deep technological expertise in the management of stenotic aortic valve disease and underscores the Company's commitment to innovation in the structural heart field."

Carlo Vanoli, Chairman of AorticLab s.r.l., stated:

"This judgment, a clear confirmation of the strength and extension of AorticLab's intellectual property, also provides increased confidence to all our stakeholders, including our employees, investors, clinical and technology partners. We can now dedicate all our energies to fulfilling our mission, which is to provide advanced, innovative, safe and effective medical devices for the benefit of cardiac patients"

AorticLab is a privately held medical device company focused on delivering advanced solutions in interventional cardiology. Its mission is to improve procedural safety and patient outcomes by pioneering technologies that integrate seamlessly into clinical workflows.

The FLOWer System is a temporary transcatheter-based filter designed for full embolic protection during intracardiac procedures. It features an innovative quick deployment and retrieval mechanism, a full body embolic protection thanks to its design, best in class filter porosity of 60 µm. FLOWer is optimized to allow a safe and effective TAVI procedure.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2785661/AorticLab_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aorticlab-srl-announces-clear-victory-before-the-european-unified-patent-court-in-litigation-brought-by-emboline-inc-302665300.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
