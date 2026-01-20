Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc: Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2025 Revenue of Controlled Subsidiary Zyppah, Inc

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. ("Kronos" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:KNOS), a leader in innovative health and wellness technologies, today reported that its controlled subsidiary, Zyppah, Inc.

("Zyppah"), generated revenue of approximately $2.21 million for its fiscal year ended October 31, 2025, based on unaudited financial statements. Zyppah is a consumer sleep and wellness company focused on patented, FDA-cleared snoring and sleep-related solutions marketed primarily through direct-to-consumer digital channels and major online marketplaces, including Amazon, Shopify, and several other leading online marketplaces.

"This revenue report underscores Zyppah's established position in the sleep health market and highlights the strategic value it brings to Kronos as we integrate our technologies for future growth," stated Greg Rubin, CEO of Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. "With Zyppah's proven track record, we are well-positioned to expand our footprint in digital health and wellness, driving long-term value for our stakeholders."

Since inception, Zyppah has demonstrated substantial long-term commercial traction, having generated more than $55 million in cumulative product sales and serving over 500,000 customers worldwide. The company has built a large proprietary direct-to-consumer customer database, supported by established fulfillment, customer service, and reorder infrastructure, which management believes differentiates Zyppah from early-stage consumer wellness brands.

Zyppah was founded by Dr. Jonathan Greenburg, a dentist, inventor, and recognized expert in oral appliance-based sleep solutions and sleep apnea. Dr. Greenburg is the inventor of Zyppah's core patented technology and has played a central role in the company's clinical positioning and product development. Zyppah products and Dr. Greenburg have received national media exposure over the years, including appearances and features on widely viewed television and digital media platforms, including programs hosted by Dr. Oz, contributing to broad consumer awareness and brand recognition during Zyppah's growth as a direct-to-consumer business.

Dr. Jonathan Greenburg, Founder and CEO of Zyppah Inc., added, "These fiscal 2025 results reflect the enduring demand for our innovative, clinically proven solutions that help people achieve better sleep. As we align with Kronos, we're excited about leveraging their advanced technologies to enhance our offerings and reach even more customers globally."

Kronos also owns KronosMD, Inc., an Oral Health technology company developing SWAVE, a patented, radiation-free, intraoral ultrasound imaging platform designed for remote oral scanning, monitoring, and data capture. Management believes that SWAVE technology may enable future workflows allowing Zyppah customers to obtain digital intraoral scans from home or remote locations, transmit scan data securely for professional review, and support the design and fabrication of custom-fit sleep and snoring appliances, where clinically appropriate, potentially reducing reliance on traditional in-office impression workflows. No assurance can be given regarding the timing, regulatory pathway, or commercial implementation of such initiatives.

As a controlled subsidiary, Zyppah represents a revenue-generating consumer wellness platform within the Kronos portfolio, with established intellectual property, FDA-cleared products, a large installed customer base, recognized founder-led brand visibility, and a potential pathway to integrate advanced dental and digital health technologies. The financial information disclosed in this press release reflects standalone operating results of Zyppah, Inc. for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2025, is unaudited, derived from internal management financial statements, and does not represent consolidated results of Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. under U.S. GAAP. These results are subject to customary year-end closing procedures and adjustments.

About Zyppah Inc. Zyppah Inc., founded by Dr. Jonathan Greenburg-a renowned bio-engineer, celebrity sleep doctor, and expert in snoring and sleep apnea treatments-specializes in innovative anti-snoring devices and sleep apnea solutions designed to address the root causes of sleep disruptions. The company offers a range of FDA-cleared, patented products featuring its unique "Seat belt for the Tongue" technology, which combines tongue stabilization and mandibular advancement for a dual-action approach to prevent airway blockage. Key offerings include the ZYPPAH Pro mouthpiece, Special Edition Beauty Sleep, mouth tape supplies, nasal strips, and double packs, all engineered for custom comfort through a simple boil-and-bite fitting process.

Backed by a published, peer-reviewed clinical study involving 570 participants, Zyppah's solutions boast a 91% success rate in stopping snoring, while maintaining 100% safety.

Having helped over 500,000 individuals worldwide achieve better sleep without surgery, Zyppah's clinically proven, doctor-trusted products stand out in the market, with notable appearances on The Dr. Oz Show and prior endorsement from NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal as global brand ambassador, supported by industry leaders and a commitment to causes like breast cancer awareness. Learn more at www.zyppah.com.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTC: KNOS) develops and markets innovative health and wellness products, including air purification systems and digital health solutions through its KronosMD subsidiary. For more information, visit www.kronosati.co.

Founded in 2002 and initially funded by the U.S. military, Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTC: KNOS) has evolved into a diversified technology company with a strong focus on air purification, digital health innovations, and next-generation energy solutions. The company has pioneered electrostatic air movement and filtration technology, achieving a breakthrough in high-efficiency, filter-less air purification and securing FDA 510(k) clearance for its medical-grade air purifiers.

Over the years, Kronos has expanded into new markets through strategic innovation and IP and technology acquisitions, leading to the formation of two high-impact subsidiaries: KronosMD Inc. and Zyppah Inc. (Colorado)

KronosMD Inc. - Transforming Digital Dental Health with 3D Ultrasound Imaging KronosMD Inc. is an industry disruptor in dental diagnostics and digital health, pioneering the S-WAVE ultrasound 3D imaging technology-the first point-of-care, remote 3D dental ultrasound platform powered by AI. This patented innovation provides real-time, radiation-free imaging, enabling dentists to detect cracks, cavities, and faulty restorations more accurately than ever before.

The S-WAVE system features a proprietary intraoral 3D ultrasound sensor that seamlessly integrates with mobile devices, allowing patients and dentists to perform remote digital impressions, making it a game-changer for Invisalign clear aligners, implant planning, and orthodontic applications.

KronosMD is redefining modern dentistry by integrating AI-driven diagnostics, SaaS-based imaging solutions, and cloud connectivity. The company's robust IP portfolio covers multiple patents related to digital dental imaging, positioning KronosMD at the forefront of AI-powered dental healthcare.

Shaping the Future of Technology Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. continues to drive innovation in air purification, digital health, and energy storage, leading with proprietary IP, breakthrough research, and scalable technology solutions. Through KronosMD Inc. and Zyppah Inc., the company is reshaping industries, improving global health, safety, and sustainability with cutting-edge solutions.

Company offices are located in Parkersburg, West Virginia.

