WFES 2025 in Abu Dhabi underscored growing momentum for solar, storage, and C&I renewables across MENA, with batteries emerging as a key enabler for grid stability, agriculture, and data centers. Industry leaders pointed to Iraq, Libya, Yemen, and Saudi Arabia as key growth markets, highlighting rising interest in AI-driven data centers, solar-plus-storage solutions, and a broadening regional supply chain.The latest World Future Energy Summit (WFES), held last week in Abu Dhabi, UAE, highlighted the central role of solar, renewables, and energy storage across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), ...

