Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (OTCQX: WDOFF) ("Wesdome" or the "Company") announces today that its Chief Operating Officer ("COO"), Guy Belleau, is leaving the Company effective January 30, 2026. Tyler Mitchelson will be assuming the responsibilities of COO on an interim basis.

Anthea Bath, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated "On behalf of the Board and everyone at Wesdome, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to Guy for his hard work, dedication and commitment to safe operations. We have enjoyed working with him."

Ms. Bath continued, "We are pleased to welcome Tyler Mitchelson to Wesdome. He is a highly accomplished, results-driven senior executive with a proven ability to navigate complex challenges, enhance performance and deliver strong operational and strategic outcomes in fast-paced environments. With his strong operational leadership, he is well suited to drive effective execution and sustainable growth."

Mr. Mitchelson previously served as Senior Vice President, Copper Growth at Teck Resources Limited from 2022 to 2025 where he led the development of a world-class portfolio of copper and zinc growth projects. Prior to Teck, Mr. Mitchelson held key roles at several mining companies, including Chief Executive Officer of Metallurgical Coal and Group Head of Integration / Business Planning at Anglo American and President and Chief Executive Officer at Royal Nickel Corporation. He also held senior positions at Vale Inco and Inco Limited. Mr. Mitchelson graduated from the University of Manitoba with a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) and obtained his Chartered Accountant designation from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Manitoba.

About Wesdome

Wesdome is a Canadian-focused gold producer with two high-grade underground assets, Eagle River in Northern Ontario and Kiena in Val-d'Or, Québec. The Company's primary goal is to responsibly leverage its operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build a value-driven mid-tier gold producer.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280623

Source: Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.