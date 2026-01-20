The 2026 Polo Season Launches at the USPA National Polo Center, Sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn.

Wellington, Florida's World-Class Polo Season Culminates with the Iconic U.S. Open Polo Championship this April

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / U.S. Polo Assn., the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), proudly announces the start of the 2026 high-goal polo season at the USPA National Polo Center (NPC) in Wellington, Florida, where the brand returns as the Official Sponsor of one of the world's premier destinations for the sport of polo.

Official Sponsor, U.S. Polo Assn., Kicks Off 2026 Winter Polo Season at NPC

The 2026 Winter Polo Season at NPC will feature an elite lineup of high-profile tournaments, beginning with the U.S. Open Women's Polo Championship, followed by the first and second legs of the three-part Gauntlet of Polo series, the C.V. Whitney Cup, and the USPA Gold Cup, all showcasing the world's top professional polo players, polo ponies, and teams competing at the highest level.

The high-goal polo season reaches its pinnacle with the U.S. Open Polo Championship, the most prestigious and coveted title in American polo history. Beginning April 1, 2026, and culminating with the championship final on April 26, 2026, the tournament will once again captivate live audiences at NPC and millions of national and international viewers on ESPN platforms, Star Sports in India, and beIN Sports.

U.S. Polo Assn. continues to hold exclusive naming rights to Field One as U.S. Polo Assn. Stadium Field, along with prominent branding on the game scoreboard, Field Two signage, and outfitting all NPC staff in U.S. Polo Assn. apparel. Widely regarded as one of the world's most prestigious facilities for the sport with immaculately groomed fields and premium hospitality, NPC will welcome thousands of fans from around the world throughout the season to experience world-class competition in an elevated, immersive environment.

Unique to the 2026 season, NPC will be celebrating 250 years of American spirit, honoring the United States' milestone anniversary in U.S. Polo Assn. red, white, and blue Americana style. Through thoughtfully curated activations, storytelling moments, and fan experiences, the 2026 high-goal season at NPC will remain grounded in U.S. Polo Assn.'s authentic American heritage dating back to 1890 and its deep connection to the sport of polo, while honoring the roots of our country.

"U.S. Polo Assn. is proud to continue elevating the fan experience, honoring the traditions of the game, and welcoming both longtime supporters and new audiences to experience the sport of polo at its very best in Wellington every Sunday from now through April," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "The 2026 season is especially meaningful as we celebrate America's 250th anniversary, a milestone that aligns perfectly with U.S. Polo Assn.'s deep American heritage and authentic roots in the sport of polo."

"Fans can expect another extraordinary season at the USPA National Polo Center as the finest players in the sport, alongside their remarkable equine partners, deliver some of the most dynamic and competitive polo seen anywhere in the world," Prince added.

Throughout the season, NPC guests can watch action-packed games from the sidelines, in stadium boxes, tailgate tents, the grandstands, or from the U.S. Polo Assn. MVP Lounge. Located in the Pavilion, the U.S. Polo Assn. MVP Lounge, home of the luxurious Sunday Polo Brunch, remains a premier destination for fans seeking an elevated experience. Guests will enjoy first-class dining, chilled champagne, and exclusive branded gifts, including U.S. Polo Assn. rosé wine and the newest issue of the brand's award-winning magazine, Field X Fashion.

Located near the Ticket Office by the entry to Field One, the exclusive USPA Shop at NPC has been redesigned with the global customer in mind, offering new one-of-a-kind displays, merchandise, and experiences. This elevated shopping experience for guests includes collections that reflect a rich sporting tradition, such as the sport-luxury Polo Club at NPC Collection, curated pieces from the U.S. Polo Assn. Global Collection, and the sport-inspired USPA Pro Collection. The USPA Shop at NPC will host a rotating series of interactive activations through the winter polo calendar. Guests can explore an assortment of U.S. Polo Assn. sport-inspired and luxury merchandise while enjoying artist meet-and-greets, custom tote-bag screenings, and other experiential moments designed to engage fans beyond the field of play.

"In this historic year for our country, the USPA is proud to present a 2026 season that reflects the excellence, tradition, and competitive spirit that have defined the sport of polo in the United States for generations," said Stewart Armstrong, Chairman of the United States Polo Association. "From the opening match of the season to the final chukker of the U.S. Open Polo Championship, the high-goal season promises world-class polo at one of the finest facilities in the sport."

U.S. Polo Assn. is a proud supporter of many polo charities throughout the season, which are selected by the championship game finalists and includes the following: Equine Disease Communication Center, Great Strides Equestrian Foundation, Homes for Horses Coalition, Museum of Polo and Hall of Fame, Polo for Life, Polo Players Support Group, Polo Pony Rescue, Polo Training Foundation, Replay Polo, Retired Racehorse Project, Vinceremos Therapeutic Riding Center, and Work to Ride Program. These important polo-related charities will receive donation checks at sold-out stadiums for each championship game.

Tickets for the 2026 winter polo season at NPC are available for purchase through the venue's website. Fans are invited to join U.S. Polo Assn. for an unforgettable season celebrating elite competition, American heritage, and the enduring legacy of the sport of polo.

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in the United States, founded in 1890 and located in Wellington, Florida. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. The brand sponsors major polo events around the world, including the U.S. Open Polo Championship, held annually at NPC in The Palm Beaches, the premier polo tournament in the United States. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States, TNT and Eurosport in Europe, and Star Sports in India now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, PGA Tour, and Formula 1, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global growth. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world. For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn.

USPA Global is a subsidiary of the United States Polo Association (USPA) and manages the multi-billion-dollar sports brand, U.S. Polo Assn. USPA Global also manages the subsidiary, Global Polo, which is the worldwide leader in polo sport content. To learn more, visit globalpolo.com or Global Polo on YouTube.

