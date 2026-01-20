Greenlane Holdings, Inc.: Greenlane To Deploy 20 Million Units of BERA Into Two Independent Validators on Berachain

Validator participation expected to enable direct engagement with Berachain's Proof-of-Liquidity infrastructure

Deployment represents redeployment of existing BERA holdings with no incremental token acquisition

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:GNLN), a company with a Berachain-focused digital asset treasury, today announced plans to deploy approximately 20 million units of BERA into two independent validators on the Berachain network.

This planned deployment represents an important step in the execution of Greenlane's digital asset treasury strategy that is expected to enable the Company to participate directly in Berachain's validator infrastructure and consensus framework. The units of BERA to be deployed into these validators represent a portion of the Company's existing BERA holdings not previously deployed into liquid on-chain staking.

Berachain utilizes a Proof-of-Liquidity ("PoL") consensus mechanism that it describes as designed to align network security with liquidity provision and on-chain economic activity. Under this framework, validators contribute to network security and may participate in protocol-defined incentive mechanisms.¹ To the extent any are realized, we currently expect rewards or incentives associated with validator participation to be variable, redeemable for BERA, and dependent on protocol parameters, network activity, and prevailing market conditions.

To support decentralization and network resilience, Berachain limits the units of BERA that may be staked per validator. In alignment with this design, Greenlane is structuring this validator participation across two independently operated validators, each subject to Berachain's protocol-level constraints and selection mechanisms.

For Greenlane, validator participation represents an opportunity to engage directly with Berachain's infrastructure layer as part of its broader digital asset treasury strategy. Greenlane hopes to announce, over the coming weeks, validator participation in the deployment of its remaining BERA holdings, approximately 30 million units of BERA, on the Berachain network, subject to any protocol constraints, availability of validator operators, or technical or other considerations.

"Deploying a portion of our BERA holdings into validators is a meaningful milestone in the evolution of our digital asset treasury strategy," said Ben Isenberg, Chief Investment Officer, Greenlane. "Validator participation is expected to allow us to support network operations and engage directly with Berachain's infrastructure."

Greenlane's digital asset treasury strategy is focused on the long-term accumulation and active management of BERA through validator participation, staking, and other ecosystem-aligned activities. The Company does not control the Berachain protocol, validator selection outcomes, or the economic performance of the network, and any potential benefits associated with validator participation are inherently variable and not guaranteed. Participation outcomes may vary significantly over time and are subject to technological, regulatory, and market risks.

About Greenlane

Greenlane is a global platform for the development and distribution of premium lifestyle accessories and consumer products through a broad network of specialty and convenience retailers and direct-to-consumer channels. Alongside its operating business, in October 2025, the Company initiated a Berachain-focused digital asset treasury strategy dedicated to acquiring BERA and increasing BERA-per-share through treasury management. The Company is a Berachain ecosystem participant focused on supporting the development and operation of blockchain-based infrastructure, including assets and applications built on Berachain. The Company engages in network staking, liquidity provisioning, and strategic initiatives intended to contribute to the long-term sustainability of decentralized protocols within its portfolio.

About Berachain

Berachain (BERA) is the first blockchain powered by Proof of Liquidity, designed to help businesses scale and provide sustainable on-chain economies. Proof of Liquidity provides BERA with a staking yield derived from the revenues or ownership of revenue-generating companies building on the network. Berachain reports that it has raised $150 million from leading digital asset investors including Brevan Howard, Framework Ventures, Polychain Capital, Samsung Next, Laser Digital by Nomura, Goldentree Asset Management, SBI VC Trade and more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and include, without limitation, statements regarding progress and achievement of the Company's goals regarding BERA acquisition and staking, the development of the Berachain network ecosystem including business adoption of the network, the long-term value of BERA, continued growth and advancement of the Company's Berachain Treasury Strategy and the applicable benefits to the Company, and other projections or statements of plans and objectives.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Important factors that may affect actual results include, among others, the Company's ability to execute its growth strategy; its ability to raise and deploy capital effectively; developments in technology and the competitive landscape; changes in the regulatory landscape applicable to digital assets, including BERA; the market performance of BERA; and other risks and uncertainties described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 21, 2025, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 filed with the SEC on November 14, 2025 and in other subsequent filings with the SEC. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cautionary Note Regarding Digital Assets

BERA is a digital asset that is not legal tender, is not backed by any government or central bank and may be subject to extreme price volatility, regulatory uncertainty and technological risk. Investments in and exposures to digital assets such as BERA are highly speculative and may result in the loss of all or a substantial portion of the invested capital. Statements about the Berachain protocal, its consensus model, ecosystem projects, and fundraising are based on publicly available information and/or information provided by third parties. The Company has not independently verified all such information and makes no representation as to its accuracy or completeness. Protocol parameters and incentive mechanisms may change over time through governance or other processes. The Company's activities involving BERA and other digital assets may not be suitable for all investors and are subject to the risks described in the "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 21, 2025, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 filed with the SEC on November 14, 2025 and in other subsequent filings with the SEC. These filings are available at www.sec.gov.

Validator participation and any associated incentives are governed by Berachain's protocol rules and smart contracts. Greenlane does not control the Berachain protocol, validator selection outcomes, or the economic performance of the network, and any potential benefits associated with validator participation are inherently variable and not guaranteed. Similarly, Validator participation does not confer any right to direct the protocol's development, guarantee validator selection outcomes, or ensure any particular level of network influence, rewards, or liquidity. Rewards, if any, are variable and not guaranteed.

