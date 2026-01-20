Inside London's Largest VR Gaming Centre: The Next Level VR Earns 2026 Consumer Choice Award

LONDON, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / The Next Level VR has been named a 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Entertainment Complex category, recognizing the centre as a leading destination for immersive virtual reality experiences in the London region.

As London's largest virtual reality gaming centre, The Next Level VR offers a wide range of experiences designed for players of all ages and experience levels. The venue combines advanced VR technology with structured gameplay in an environment that encourages participation, interaction, and shared enjoyment.

The space is thoughtfully designed for group experiences. Families, friends, schools, and organized groups can take part in sessions that emphasize collaboration and accessibility rather than competition alone. This approach has made The Next Level VR a popular choice for interactive entertainment that can be enjoyed together.

Staff support plays a key role in shaping the guest experience. Team members assist with equipment setup, explain gameplay, and remain available throughout each session to ensure guests feel comfortable and confident using the technology. This guidance helps remove common barriers associated with virtual reality, particularly for first-time users.

The Next Level VR is owned by Mirza Jari Abbas, who became a business owner at the age of 12 with the guidance and support of his family. Now 13, Jari represents a new generation of young entrepreneurs emerging in Canada's innovation and entertainment sectors, balancing his education while learning the fundamentals of business ownership.

"This recognition reflects the experience we aim to create for our guests," said Mirza Jari Abbas, owner of The Next Level VR. "Virtual reality is exciting, and our focus has always been on making it welcoming and enjoyable for everyone. I'm grateful for the support of my family and our team as we continue building something meaningful for the London community."

As the centre continues to grow, The Next Level VR remains focused on delivering interactive entertainment that balances innovation with approachability. By emphasizing shared experiences, strong customer support, and accessibility, the venue continues to play a role in shaping London's evolving entertainment landscape.

About The Next Level VR

The Next Level VR is London's largest virtual reality gaming centre, offering immersive VR experiences for players of all ages. The venue focuses on advanced technology, engaging gameplay, and friendly customer service to create accessible and memorable entertainment for families, groups, and gamers across the region. To learn more, visit www.thenextlevelvr.ca.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/inside-londons-largest-vr-gaming-centre-the-next-level-vr-earns-1129079